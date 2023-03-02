How to reach the Max/Pinnacle Gear Cap in Destiny 2 Lightfall

The launch of Destiny 2 Lightfall has raised the Max/Pinnacle Gear cap to a new level, ushering in the start of the Season of Defiance and an array of fresh content and rewards for players to experience. Bungie has set three distinct caps for the current season, providing players with a clear idea of the target they need to reach to earn the most powerful rewards. Players who have obtained the new DLC can dive into all the new content that the Season of Defiance has to offer right away.

Achieving the Pinnacle Gear cap in Destiny 2 is difficult, but it is a necessary step for those seeking to tackle the game's most challenging content. It is the highest of the three power caps that are always present, and reaching it allows players to obtain the most powerful rewards available and ensure that their gear score is at its maximum for the upcoming season.

Destiny 2’s Lightfall has taken the Pinnacle Gear cap to a higher level

For those that might not know, there are three caps worth noting for the Season of Defiance:

Soft cap: 1750

Powerful Gear cap: 1800

Pinnacle Gear cap: 1810

The first focus for all Destiny 2 players will be to hit the soft cap, which is the easiest one to do. Completing the Lightfall campaign with legendary difficulty will get you to a gear score of 1770, surpassing the soft cap.

You will then have to engage in several activities to increase your gear score to 1800. This will hit the Powerful Gear cap, and the road to the next step begins here. Just like the previous cap, hitting the maximum Pinnacle Gear score will require that you participate in certain activities.

Hawthorne (clan vendor) rewards and bounties (+1 Power)

Three Crucible matches (+1 Power)

Three Gambit matches (+1 Power)

Three Vanguard Strikes that matches the weekly elemental singe (+1 Power)

The Root of Nightmares (available starting March 10 at reset) (+2 Power)

Spire of the Watcher (+2 Power)

100,000 Nightfall score (+2 Power)

250,000 score on Dares of Eternity (+2 Power)

Iron Banner Challenges (while active) (+2 Power)

Weekly rotation dungeon and Final encounter raid (Power value TBC)

You should only focus on the Pinnacle Gear cap if you have managed to come close to the Powerful cap. Hitting the Powerful cap should be the top priority for those looking to grind the Lightfall content.

It will take some time to get to the 1810 level, and the first step should be completing the Lightfall campaign. You should look to complete it in the legendary difficulty and then participate in all the events that can help you get Powerful Gear.

As impressive as Pinnacle Gear is in Destiny 2, it's primarily intended for hardcore players. Most of the content can be completed once you reach the Powerful Gear cap, so hitting the maximum cap isn't essential. However, those looking to experience as much content as possible and acquire the best gear will need to reach the Max cap.

