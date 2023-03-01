How to reach the Powerful Gear Cap in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Once you start with the new campaign, the Powerful Gear cap will be one of your prime targets in Destiny 2 Lightfall. It also marks the start of Season of Defiance, and players are off to completing different tasks, getting unique rewards, and more. While there are many essential tasks to associate yourself with in the new campaign, getting the highest possible gear score should be a priority.

Every season comes with certain barriers to the maximum amount of gear score you’re allowed. A higher score is important to make every basic task easier, as the numbers directly reflect the amount of impact. A higher score will result in better outcomes in simpler terms, making the harder challenges easier and earning you better rewards.

There are different power caps, but the Powerful Gear is the one you should target. You will gradually have to reach the target after playing Destiny 2’s Lightfall campaign. While there are different ways to reach this point, knowing the most efficient way will be constructive.

The Powerful Gear cap in Destiny 2 has been raised with the release of the Lightfall campaign

Before going into the best way to hit the limit, knowing the different caps for the Season of Defiance is essential. As expected, the numbers have been reset with the new season, which began with the launch of Lightfall.

Here are the three different caps that will be applicable throughout the new season:

Soft Gear cap: 1750

1750 Powerful Gear cap: 1800

1800 Pinnacle Gear cap: 1810

You can start by initially hitting the Soft Gear cap, which could take some time, depending on your current level. It’s worth noting that completing the Lightfall campaign in legendary difficulty is an easy process, as it automatically takes you to 1770 gear value. It will require time and effort as the legendary difficulty makes things harder, but Destiny 2 players can try it out.

Things get trickier once you have completed the campaign, and hitting the Powerful Gear cap can be slightly difficult. Fortunately, there are different activities in Destiny 2 that you can engage in to improve your gear cap to a powerful level.

Your only solution is to engage with activities that reward Powerful or Pinnacle gear. Anything else at this point won’t matter, so you need to do the tasks that maximize the output of these two items.

Based on the information, here are the tasks you can complete in Lightfall to get powerful gear.

Completing eight vendor bounties: Gambit, Vanguard, Crucible, and Banshee (+1 Power)

Weekly Nightfall challenge (+1 Power)

Gambit, Vanguard, Crucible, and Banshee rank rewards (+1 Power)

Three Dares of Eternity runs (+2 Power)

Prime and Exotic Engrams which drop at random (Power value to be decided)

It’s worth noting that you should open these items after the unrestricted rewards stop remaining viable. This will allow you to power up quickly and increase the potential returns from all the rewards.

Do note that the Pinnacle Gear cap in Destiny 2 is set at 1810, so there’s still growth to be achieved beyond the 1800 level. The available options will naturally be reduced after that, so it will undoubtedly take longer to hit that particular point.

