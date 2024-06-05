How to reach the Max/Pinnacle Gear Cap in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Destiny 2 The Final Shape’s current Pinnacle gear cap is 2000, though that will change as the expansion goes on. The devs have made it a bit easier to begin and start picking up better gear, with a much lower soft cap than previous expansions. However, there are certain activities you should be doing, if you want to get as far as possible. The soft cap is easy enough, but then there’s the Powerful Cap and the Pinnacle Cap beyond that.

However, you can’t just jump to Pinnacle Gear Cap in Destiny 2 The Final Shape. You start at the power floor of 1900 and have 100 points to get by completing in-game content. It’s not a challenging task, but if you want to get ready for Salvation’s Edge, you’ll want to be higher than 1900. Here’s what you need to know as you dive into this newest expansion.

What it takes to reach the Pinnacle Gear Cap in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

The weakest gear is power level 1900, but it won't take much to grow beyond that (Image via Bungie)

Before you can hit the Pinnacle Gear Cap in Destiny 2 The Final Shape, you’ll want to likely focus on the Soft Cap of 1940. An easy way to do this is to just complete the Legendary difficulty of the "The Final Shape." That will net you a full set of 1960 gear, which is beyond the Soft Cap. Pretty much any new gear in this expansion will push you towards 1940.

The next step is the Hard Cap of 1990 in Destiny 2 The Final Shape. That means you’re going to want to focus on particular activities that are going to increase that number. If you’re starting at the 1960 point from the campaign, you’ve already got a great head start.

Look out for activities in the game that give Powerful rewards, and anything that grants Prime Engrams can also push towards this next goal. You can also do events that grant Pinnacle rewards, though some players choose to wait until they hit 1990 to do that, and that’s perfectly valid.

Thankfully, there are more activities to tackle now. Destiny 2 The Final Shape can put you at the Powerful cap, making it a bit easier to start pushing to the Pinnacle Gear Cap. Here are some activities you can take part in:

Three Crucible matches

Three Crucible Labs matches

Three Gambit matches

Completing eight vendor bounties for Banshee-44

Weekly Nightfall challenge

Complete three Strikes

Gambit, Vanguard, Crucible, and Banshee rank rewards

Give out five Commendations

Three Dares of Eternity runs

Prime and Exotic Engrams (random drops)

Ritual Pathfinder Rewards

The Pathfinder system introduced in this expansion is a great way to find some new powerful gear (Image via Bungie)

Ritual Pathfinder Rewards are a new thing in Destiny 2 The Final Shape, which replace Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit bounties, and their weekly vendor challenge. It’s a brand-new rewards path for The Pale Heart destination and your Ritual activities. It’s a great way to pick up rewards and grow in strength.

Once you’ve done this, it’s time to push towards the Pinnacle Cap of 2000. At this point, you can only complete Pinnacle activities to grow in strength. Thankfully, there is still a decent amount of options for you.

If you want to know exactly what options you have, check out the list below:

Iron Banner Challenges when active

250,000 score on Dares of Eternity

2000,000 Nightfall score for the week

Complete the Exotic rotator mission twice

Complete the latest raid, Salvation’s Edge

Complete the latest dungeon, Warlord’s Ruin

Final encounter of the raid and dungeon that is a part of the weekly rotation

Complete eight bounties for the activity vendors: Lord Shaxx, Commander Zavala, and Drifter

If you’re the type of Destiny 2 player that has alts, it’s going to be easier to gear those up. If, for example, your Warlock completed the campaign on Legendary and has 1960 gear, your first couple of items on your Hunter are going to be much better than normal. This is to help catch up to your highest-level character. It’s not going to take as much stressful work in this expansion to hit the Pinnacle cap, this time around.

