All Destiny 2 expansions in chronological order (up to Final Shape)

Destiny 2, Bungie's free-to-play first-person shooter released in 2017 for PS4, PC, and Xbox One, was after ported to PS5 and Xbox Series. This MMO lets players take on the role of guardians, who are the last line of defense against alien threats. It is set in a sci-fi world that offers the players dynamic gameplay and a storyline that grows with each expansion that comes out for the game.

Players take part in missions with players from around the world that move the story forward and help form new alliances. Every expansion brings new challenges and gear to keep the gameplay loop fresh and exciting. The latest one is The Final Shape, which moves the story forward of the light and darkness saga from the first Destiny game.

Here are all the Destiny 2 expansions that have been released in chronological order.

Trending

Note: This list is subjective, reflects the author's opinions, and is not in any particular order.

These expansions have helped expand on the storyline of Destiny 2

1) Curse of Osiris (December 5, 2017)

Curse of Osiris was the first expansion for Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Curse of Osiris was the first expansion for Destiny 2 which introduced the player base to Mercury and Warlock Osiris. This expansion dives deep into the Vex's evil plans as the Guardians work together to stop his schemes. Aside from a brand-new campaign, this expansion added new gear and a higher cap level, so players can continue leveling up while playing the newly added Strikes.

2) Warmind (May 8, 2018)

Warmind expansion introduced Escalation protocol (Image via Bungie)

The Warmind expansion takes place on Mars where the players come face-to-face with Warmind Rasputin and Guardian Ana Bray. This expansion delves into how the Hive is trying to wake up an ancient threat underneath the surface of Mars. With this new campaign, players also get introduced to a challenging mode called Escalation Protocol with new Strikes, weapons, and armor.

3) Forsaken (September 4, 2018)

Forsaken slightly changes the game's mechanics and introduces a new subclass system (Image via Bungie)

Forsaken was a devastating expansion for Destiny 2 players as it marked the demise of the fan-favorite character Cayde-6 as we joined forces with other players to hunt down his murderer Uldren Sov. Apart from the new campaign, a new Gambit mode is introduced here, combining features from PvE and PvP modes. We also get new gear and weapons for our Guardian.

4) Shadowkeep (October 1, 2019)

Shadowkeep expansion introduces Nightmares Hunts (Image via Bungie)

In the Shadowkeep expansion for Destiny 2, we see the Guardians confront visions from the past summoned by Eris Morn. This expansion also sheds light on the Hive's horrific rituals and never-before-seen secrets of the moon. This expansion brings a new campaign, Garden of Salvation Raid, and a Season Artifact System that the players can use to get mods and rewards.

5) Beyond Light (November 10, 2020)

Beyond Light introduces the power of Statis (Image via Bungie)

The Beyond Light expansion sees the guardians face a new threat in the Fallen faction and their leader, Eramis. This expansion lets players wield ice abilities with the inclusion of a new subclass. The Guardians uncover mysteries of the Deep Stone Crypt Raid as the story focuses on the clash between Light and Dark. We also get to see a change in the working of the progression system of Destiny 2.

6) The Witch Queen (February 22, 2022)

The Witch Queen expansion features a new Glaive weapon archetype (Image via Bungie)

The Witch Queen expansion revolves around the Guardians discovering that Savathûn is using the Light to create Hive warriors who are similar to the Guardians. This expansion features an interesting narrative along with a new raid mission called the Vow of the Disciple Raid. We also see the introduction of the weapon crafting mechanic, which enhances the customization of the arsenal.

7) Lightfall (February 28, 2023)

Lightfall expansion explores the culmination of the Light and Darkness saga (Image via Bungie)

The Lightfall expansion of Destiny 2 puts the players in Neomuna, a city on Neptune where the guardians have to fight Tormentors. This expansion includes a new subclass to the game called Strand, letting the player gain unique mobility and combat abilities. Apart from the story, we get a new raid called Root of Nightmares Raid, a new loadout system, and stability improvements for the game.

8) The Final Shape (June 4, 2024)

The Final Shape is the latest expansion for Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Final Shape is the latest expansion for Destiny 2, which ends the 10-year-long story that started in the first game. This expansion will bring an end to the Light and Darkness saga where the guardians get to to face off against The Witness. Players will be introduced to a new subclass and new raid mission just like previous expansions along with some quality-of-life improvements.