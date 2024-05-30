Best first-person shooter games to grab from the Days of Play sale

With the Days of Play sale now live on the PlayStation Store, gamers have started to wonder what some of the best first-person shooters are to grab at a discounted price during this occasion. With over 900 items on offer, including all the different versions of various titles, the sale has PS-exclusive titles available at discounted prices.

The occasion is going to end on June 12, 2024, so it is advised that PlayStation owners who have wishlisted certain FPS games take this opportunity to add them to their library. This article will offer a look at some of the finest first-person shooter games to grab during the Days of Play sale.

Note: this article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions

Best first-person shooter game deals to grab during this Days of Play sale

1) Hell Let Loose ($32.49 $49.99 )

Hell Let Loose is a brutal war fps available for sale on Days of Play (Image via Team17)

This tactical shooter from Team17 came out on July 27, 2021, after it was first announced through a Kickstarter campaign in 2017. The game amassed more than $200,000 on that platform and then was released as an early access title for Windows in 2019 before its full release two years later.

Players are put in 50-player lobbies where the teams consist of Americans, Soviets, the British, Germans or the German Afrika Korps, and the British 8th Army sub-divisions. Each side is made up of several small rifle squads of six players. These squads can commandeer tanks.

Hell Let Loose has three modes: Warfare, Offensive, and Skirmish. The title offers a solid war-game experience and might make for a decent purchase during the Days of Play sale.

2) Metro Saga Bundle ($8.99 $59.99 )

The snowy world of Metro Exodus (Image via Deep Silver)

The Metro Saga features three games, Metro 2033, Metro: Last Light, and Metro: Exodus. These titles are adapted from the post-apocalyptic Metro novels written by Dmitry Glukhovsky. The games all feature a first-person perspective and incorporate a survival aspect.

Set in the Glukhovsky novel universe, the titles feature the Moscow Metro system. While the first two games are mostly set underground, the third takes gamers outside. All the titles feature a variety of weapons to utilize and incorporate a certain sense of horror. This makes the Metro Saga Bundle a must-buy during the Days of Play sale.

3) Battlefield 2042 ($10.49 $69.99 )

Battlefield 2042 is another multiplayer fps on sale in the Days of Play promo (Image via Electronic Arts)

The latest installment in the Battlefield series by Electronic Arts, Battlefield 2042, came out on November 19, 2021. For the first time in this series, crossplay was introduced. DICE, however, received mixed reviews upon this title's release from players and critics alike due to severe optimization issues and bugs that were slowly brushed out via updates and hotfixes.

Just like its predecessors, BF2042 is a multiplayer-focused first-person shooter. However, this particular title lacks a single-player campaign. Furthermore, the game is set in the near future, which gave DICE the opportunity to include futuristic weaponry as well as deployable gadgets, turrets, and drones.

The title also debuted a feature that allows players to modify their weapons on the fly.

4) Bioshock: The Collection ($9.99 $49.99 )

Bioshock bundle offers an exciting story and is on sale in PlayStation Days of Play (Image via 2K)

Bioshock: The Collection is a series of first-person shooter games available for sale during Days of Play. The titles it includes were developed by Irrational Games and published by 2K. The first two games are set around the underwater utopia of Rapture and take in the 1960s. The third, however, is set in 1912 and focuses on the aerial city of Columbia. The series follows three protagonists: Jack, Subject Delta, and Booker.

All three games feature various guns, types of ammunition, and some powerups — called Plasmids in the first two games and Vigor in the third — that can provide players with superhuman powers. There are also certain RPG elements in the offerings as well. This, combined with all the unique storylines in the titles, makes the collection worth buying during PlayStation Days of Play.

5) Borderlands 3 ($19.99 $79.99 )

Borderlands 3 is a critically acclaimed title from Gearbox Software (Image via 2K)

Another 2K publishing, Borderlands 3, is the fourth entry in the Borderlands series and features a looter-shooter-style gameplay where players can team up with friends in parties of four. In both its single and multiplayer modes, players take on objectives and side quests as part of one of four classes.

When adversaries die, they may drop weapons and other items that may be equipped. New abilities are unlocked via a skill tree as players earn more experience. The narrative essentially revolves around four new Vault Hunters hired by a group called the Crimson Raiders to prevent the Calypso twins, Troy and Tyreen, from using the power of the alien Vaults scattered around the cosmos.

