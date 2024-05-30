5 things to expect from today's State of Play broadcast

After a long wait, Sony finally announced the State of Play for May 30, which will stream live on Playstation's YouTube channel. A few details have been revealed stating that this is just a regular State of Play meaning we won't be seeing major reveals of games. Sony has already confirmed that no more exclusive PlayStation titles will come out this year, so we can keep our expectations in check.

While we might not see The Last of Us Part 3 and Ghost of Tsushima 2 just yet, there are still some exciting reveals to look forward to. Fans should also keep in mind that PlayStation is planning to reveal any hardware as well, so a PS5 pro is out of the list too.

Here are five things we are expect to see in today's State of Play.

Note: This list is subjective, reflects the author's opinions, and is not in any particular order.

Trending

These reveals are still worthy of a State of Play

1) Resident Evil 9

Rumors of Resident Evil 9 have been circulating for a while now (Image via Capcom)

The cliffhanger ending of Resident Evil Village in 2021 shows Chris Redfield finding out that the BSAA sent Bioweapons instead of agents for the mission, leaving the fans bewildered. Since that reveal, fans have been wondering what is next for the series and it looks like the fans might get their answer in this State of Play broadcast.

It has been rumored for a while that a Resident Evil 9 reveal is right around the corner with Leon Keneddy as the protagonist. State of Play might feature a teaser for the next mainline Resident Evil game the fans have been waiting for. However, this is just a speculation but the chances of this reveal happening are still quite high.

2) God of War Ragnarok PC port

God of War Ragnarok might get a PC port sooner than later (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The PC port of God of War (2018) was released in 2022 to critical acclaim allowing PC players to try out this PlayStation exclusive. After the well-received PC port of Ghost of Tsushima, a rumor suggests that God of War Ragnarok is the next PlayStation exclusive getting a PC port. While PlayStation has no exclusives planned for this year, a PC version might keep the fans busy for a while.

This PC port might also come with the inclusion of the beloved Valhalla DLC, which was free for PlayStation. State of Play will be the perfect time to announce the God of War Ragnarok PC port as it can be released a few months down the line.

3) A new Astro Bot game

A new Astro Bot game might be coming soon (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Astro Bot is known as the cutest mascot of PlayStation as it shows off the features of the Sony consoles using gameplay. The PS5 got a free Astro Bot game with it when the console was first released in 2020; since then, there has been no news about Astro Bot until now. Rumors suggest that a new Astro Bot is in the works and is ready to show to the players.

Now this rumor gives us hope that State of Play might also include the reveal of an Astro Bot game. Considering no PlayStation exclusives will be released this year, if a new Astro Bot game is revealed at the State of Play, it will most likely be released in 2025.

4) Horizon Lego game

Many Horizon-related projects have been in development (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Horizon series became pretty big with the arrival of the first game in the franchise in 2017. The game also got a sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, which was received positively. It also got nominated for the Game of the Year award in 2022. PlayStation has greenlit many Horizon-related projects, including an online multiplayer game.

However, before we see any of that, we might see a sneak peek at the Horizon Lego game, also in development for quite some time now. Rumors suggest that the State of Play will include a teaser trailer for the game, which will be released sometime in 2025. If the rumors are true, it might be something you might see at the State of Play today's State of Play.

5) Spider-Man 2 DLC Reveal

Fans have been waiting for a DLC for a while (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Last year, we saw the release of Spider-Man 2 exclusively for the PlayStation 5, which was a massive success for PlayStation. The game was incredible but the fans complained it felt like quite a short experience for a $70 game. Since then, the fans have been waiting for Insomniac Games to announce a DLC and with the State of Play today, this might be the perfect time.

Spider-Man 2 was launched over six months ago, and this will be the perfect opportunity to bring back fans to the game with a new DLC. It can explore Carnage or even let the fans play as Venom; however, these are just speculations.

Check out the State of Play livestream here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback