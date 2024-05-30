Best RPGs to grab from the Days of Play sale

With the return of PlayStation's Days of Play, players have been wondering what are some of the best role-playing games to grab on sale. The event went live on May 29, 2024, and PlayStation is offering deals on more than 900 items, including different game versions and numerous PlayStation exclusives. It is advised that you grab your wishlist games before the sale ends on June 12, 2024.

Today, we take a look at some of the best games on Days of Play sale which are from the RPG genre.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions

Best RPG game deals to grab in this Days of Play sale

1) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ($67.49 $89.99)

FFVII Rebirth is a game worth grabbing during Days of Play (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is an action RPG from Square Enix, that takes place immediately after the events of Remake, and players get the helm of Cloud Strife. Along with his party of characters, Cloud sets out on a journey to falter the plans of an evil entity Shinra from exploiting the planet's energy source.

He also looks to defeat Sephiroth, who seeks to unite with the Planet to gain greater power. Like its prequel game, Rebirth's gameplay blends real-time action with strategic and role-playing components. This makes FFVII Rebirth a must-buy during the Days of Play sale.

2) Hogwarts Legacy ($39.99 $79.99 )

Hogwarts Legacy offers a fantastic world to explore especially to Potterheads (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Hogwarts Legacy is an action RPG from Avalanche Software under the Portkey Games label and brings the world of Harry Potter to everyone's fingertips. Set before the events of the Harry Potter movie franchise, the game offers a glimpse of Hogwarts inspired by the J.K. Rowling novels.

Players are given the ability to choose from all the available houses namely, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw. The game features many areas mentioned in both the novel and movie franchise for example Hogsmeade, Forbidden Forest, Room of Requirement, and so on. This offers a ton of exploration opportunities and makes Hogwarts Legacy a must-buy from the Days of Play sale.

3) Rise of the Rōnin ($59.99 $79.99 )

Rise of the Rōnin is a PS exclusive which is available in the Days of Play sale (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Rise of the Rōnin is another entry into this list of games to buy during the Days of Play sale. It is an action RPG developed by the Team Ninja of Koei Tecmo games. It is a PlayStation exclusive that was released on March 22, 2024. Rise of the Rōnin's combat includes a wide range of weapons used during the Boshin War period, which includes katanas and different Boshin War weaponry.

Players can explore historic places like Yokohama, Kyoto, and Edo, as well as several rural locations. The game allows players to travel via a horse, use a grappling hook, or fly with a glider. For players looking to have fun with friends, the game includes a cooperative multiplayer mode with a max of three players that features various difficulty levels to choose from.

4) Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty ($25.49 $29.99 )

Phantom Liberty is a very well-received and highly acclaimed DLC (Image via CD PROJEKT RED)

This action RPG from CD Project Red offers a glimpse of a dystopian Cyberpunk universe with a critically acclaimed setting, narrative, and graphics. Released initially on December 10, 2020, the game received backlash for bugs, terrible optimization, and an overall unpolished finish. It was even removed from the PlayStation Store from December 2020 to June 2021.

However, CD Project Red rectified all the issues mentioned above and released an expansion titled Phantom Liberty. Cyberpunk has many upgrade paths and playstyles to offer players. Players can choose between the life paths of Nomad, Street Kid, or Corpo and have a focus on Netrunner, Techie, or Solo playstyle. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty offers an exciting RPG experience and is worth grabbing in the Days of Play sale.

5) Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth ($55.24 $84.99 )

Infinite Wealth is a must-buy RPG during this PlayStation sale (Image via SEGA)

This action RPG is the last entry into the list of games to get during the Days of Play sale. This is because in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, players get to take control of Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu, two of the most well-known protagonists of the series in one game. Their respective party members are also available alongside these two protagonists.

Infinite Wealth offers a franchise-first experience where the game takes them outside Japan to Hawaii. Players can explore the districts of Yokohama and Honolulu City in Hawaii. The game uses turn-based combat for all playable characters and features a new upgraded system, where characters can move freely during combat since the positioning now largely dictates how the combat takes place.

