5 best Days of Play hardware deals

The PlayStation Days of Play 2024 sale is currently live and it is offering some attractive deals. While there are great deals for games on PlayStation 5, Sony is also showcasing various essential hardware at a cut-off rate. From the PlayStation 5 console to various accessories, Days of Play is the best time to hoard some PlayStation goodies.

Days of Play is an annual sale by Sony PlayStation that features various deals, mostly on digital games and pieces of hardware. This year, the selections on the list are truly impressive. Many flagship IPs such as God of War, The Last of Us, and more are going on sale. Sony has also sweetened the deal by introducing some prices even on hardware.

Here are some of the best deals on hardware in Days of Play 2024 that you should keep an eye on.

Trending

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Days of Play 2024 hardware deals

1) PlayStation 5 Disc Slim (Discounted price: $450)

PlayStation 5 Slim Disc is on sale (Image via Sony)

The physical disc variant of Sony’s current-gen console, PlayStation 5, is currently on sale in Days of Play 2024. The usual retail price of this hardware is $500. Sony has reduced the price by $50, which can be enough for many to consider it.

While this discount may not be massive, it is enough to get a new game alongside the console. As many AAA titles in Days of Play are priced at $50, individuals have the option to utilize it in buying a game they've been yearning to try.

2) PlayStation 5 Digital (Discounted price: $400)

Grab a PlayStation 5 Digital in Days of Play (Image via Sony)

Following a similar discount pattern as the disc counterpart, PlayStation 5 Digital is also available at a $50 discount. But on the positive side, the digital version is now $100 less than the disc version's original price.

Although many prefer to buy physical copies given their hobby of collecting, the digital version is also a very sweet deal, as digital copies often go at a cheaper rate than the alternative.

3) PlayStation VR2 (Discounted price: $450)

Dive into the world of Virtual Reality with PSVR 2 (Image via Sony)

Compared to the mainline consoles, the VR set by PlayStation has got the best deal. In the Days of Play sale, PlayStation VR2 is featured with a price tag of $450, a hefty $100 deduction.

PSVR 2 is the second-generation headset coming from Sony, that utilizes the console's power to its limit, delivering the ultimate virtual experience. And with the huge discount on the table, there might not be a better time to grab this hardware.

4) PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle (Discounted price: $500)

The Horizon calls (Image via Sony)

Sony is making sure Christmas arrives early for gamers this year. With another massive $100 off on the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle, Sony is surely tempting people to invest in VR hardware.

As hinted by the title, this Bundle comes with the PSVR 2 and a copy of Horizon Call of the Mountain, which is the VR version of the popular PlayStation-exclusive franchise, Horizon. Although, you'll need to have the PlayStation 5 console (of course) and PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers (which thankfully comes with the VR).

5) PlayStation 5 console covers ($10 off)

Customize your PlayStation 5 (Image via Sony)

Although the PlayStation 5 excels in all departments, one area that it fell short in was the color options. With the console only available in white, it was something that felt completely ignored. However, Sony resolved this by introducing console covers in eight different colors: Sterling Silver, Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, Midnight Black, Galactic Purple, Starlight Blue, Nova Pink, and Cosmic Red.

While these covers are prone to criticism for what the fans consider to be outrageously priced (ranging from $45 to $50), a $10 deduction could be considered the best deal up for grabs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback