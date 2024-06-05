In Destiny 2, The Final Shape expansion finally made its way with the June 4 weekly reset. It features a new subclass called Prismatic, letting players combine Light and Dark abilities for a fresh experience. Like every subclass, Prismatic will have its own components, including grenades, alongside a mixture of melee attacks, class abilities from existing subclasses, and exclusive Fragments.

Hence, with Prismatic, players can mix and match abilities, including Aspects and Fragments from both Light and Dark subclasses to create a unique and powerful build.

The new subclass was first shown in the Destiny 2: The Final Shape developer preview on April 9, nearly two months before The Final Shape's launch. The game hasn't incorporated any exciting content for a while, so this new expansion surprised many players.

Since Prismatic will become an essential part of the game following its release, players should learn what it is and how to unlock it early on. This article will explain how to unlock the Prismatic subclass in Destiny 2 and show the abilities for all the latest subclasses.

How to unlock Prismatic subclass in Destiny 2

Players can unlock the new Prismatic subclass by completing the first mission in The Final Shape expansion (Image via Bungie)

The Final Shape expansion has a mission called “Transmigration”, which unlocks the Prismatic Subclass. The new subclass is essential for completing The Final Shape's story, just like Strand was for the Lightfall expansion. However, this time around, the campaign is more story-driven, rather than being focused on one subclass.

Completing the mentioned mission will give you access to a basic Prismatic build for your class, including abilities, Aspects, and Fragments. However, you will notice that a few supers, melee, and Grenades are still locked, requiring you to push through the other missions to unlock them.

New Prismatic subclass in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Unlike with Lightfall, you'll get the Prismatic subclass early in The Final Shape and can use it for the entire campaign. It won’t be given out in small parts and fully unlocked much later. While the campaign is long, you only need to beat the first mission to unlock Prismatic. But remember, you must own The Final Shape expansion to access it.

You can play as the Prismatic subclass right at the start of The Final Shape. Early enemies in the campaign now have Prismatic shields that can only be broken by the corresponding abilities. Note that Prismatic isn't a completely new subclass. It combines parts of existing Light and Darkness, like grenades, attacks, and passive buffs.

You can now use both Light and Darkness abilities together, which wasn't possible before. However, you must keep upgrading Prismatic as you fight high-level enemies later on.

How does Prismatic work in Destiny 2?

New Prismatic subclass in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Upon equipping Prismatic, you'll see a Light and Darkness meter below the Super meter. Kinetic damage will slowly fill both bars. Once they are full, you can activate Transcendence. Casting it will refresh your grenade and melee abilities. It will also increase your weapon damage and damage resistance.

While in a transcendent state, a new unique grenade will be equipped for each class that inflicts damage of both types:

Hunter - Hailfire Spike

Titan - Electrified Snare

Warlock - Freezing Singularity

All Prismatic subclass abilities in Destiny 2

Prismatic Warlock in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

All the abilities, Supers, and Aspects for each have been confirmed by Bungie which players can combine to make hybrid builds. Here are all Prismatic subclass abilities in Destiny 2:

Prismatic Titan

Supers Class Abilities Movement Modes Melee Abilities Grenade Abilities Aspects Twilight Arsenal Towering Barricade High Lift Shield Throw Suppressor Grenade Unbreakable Thundercrash Rally Barricade Strafe Lift Thunderclap Pulse Grenade Knockout Bladefury Thruster Catapult Lift Frenzied Blade Shackle Grenade Drengr's Lash Hammer of Sol



Hammer Strike Thermite Grenade Consecration Glacial Quake



Shiver Strike Glacier Grenade Diamond Lance

Prismatic Warlock

Supers Class Abilities Movement Modes Melee Abilities Grenade Abilities Aspects Song of Flame Healing Rift Burst Glide Incinerator Snap Healing Grenade Hellion Nova Bomb: Cataclysm Empowering Rift Strafe Glide Pocket Singularity Vortex Grenade Feed the Void Stormtrance Phoenix Dive Controlled Glide Chain Lightning Storm Grenade Lightning Surge Winter's Wrath

Blink Penumbral Blast Coldsnap Grenade Bleak Watcher Needlestorm



Arcane Needle Threadling Grenade Weaver's Call

Prismatic Hunter

Supers Class Abilities Movement Modes Melee Abilities Grenade Abilities Aspects Storm's Edge Marksman's Dodge High Jump Combination Blow Arcbolt Grenade Ascension Golden Gun: Marksman Gambler's Dodge Strafe Jump Knife Trick Swarm Grenade Gunpowder Gamble Silence and Squall Acrobat's Dodge Triple Jump Withering Blade Duskfield Grenade Winter's Shroud Silkstrike

Blink Threaded Spike Grapple Threaded Specter Shadowshot: Deadfall



Snare Bomb Magnetic Grenade Stylish Executioner

What are all The Final Shape Prismatic Fragments in Destiny 2?

All Prismatic Fragments in The Final Shape expansion (Image via Bungie)

To upgrade Prismatic, keep playing through The Final Shape campaign in Destiny 2 to get more aspects and fragments. For frequent updates, you must stick to completing missions.

The majority of Prismatic Aspect Fragments now require three slots, but the most powerful ones still only require two. From the launch of The Final Shape, you can find or earn 21 Fragments. Some are new, while others are reimagined versions of existing Fragments.

With that said, here are all the Fragments in The Final Shape:

Facet of Balance - Defeating enemies faster with Light damage gives you melee energy. Quickly defeating enemies with Dark damage gives you grenade energy.

Facet of Bravery - Defeating enemies with grenades gives Volatile Rounds to your Void weapons. Defeating enemies with powered melee final blows gives Unraveling Rounds to your Strand weapons.

Facet of Dawn - Powered melee hits on enemies make you Radiant. When you use a powered melee attack to defeat an enemy, you and allies close to you will become Radiant.

Facet of Defiance - Finishers create a blast effect that can do different things depending on your equipped super's damage type. It can Jolt, Scorch, Slow, Sever, or make enemies Volatile.

Facet of Dominance - Your Void grenades weaken targets, and Arc grenades jolt targets.

Facet of Generosity - Defeating enemies while Transcendent creates Orbs of Power for your allies.

Facet of Grace - Damaging enemies with Kinetic weapons gives you bonus Transcendence energy. Defeating enemies with your Super gives you and nearby allies bonus Transcendence energy.

Facet of Hope - When you have a specific elemental buff, your special class ability recharges more quickly

Facet of Justice - While transcendent, your final blows will result in causing explosions.

Facet of Protection - When surrounded by enemies, you take less damage.

Facet of Purpose - When you pick up an Orb of Power, you get Amplified, Restoration, Frost Armor, Woven Mail, or Overshield, depending on your equipped super's damage type.

Facet of Ruin - Increases the size and damage of the burst when you shatter a Stasis Crystal or Frozen target and increases the size of Solar Ignitions.

That's all about the Prismatic subclass in the new Final Shape expansion.