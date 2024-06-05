  • home icon
How to unlock the Prismatic subclass in Destiny 2?

By Sahil Pokhrel
Modified Jun 05, 2024 02:11 IST
unlocking Prismatic subclass in Destiny 2
Exploring the way to unlocking Prismatic subclass in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

In Destiny 2, The Final Shape expansion finally made its way with the June 4 weekly reset. It features a new subclass called Prismatic, letting players combine Light and Dark abilities for a fresh experience. Like every subclass, Prismatic will have its own components, including grenades, alongside a mixture of melee attacks, class abilities from existing subclasses, and exclusive Fragments.

Hence, with Prismatic, players can mix and match abilities, including Aspects and Fragments from both Light and Dark subclasses to create a unique and powerful build.

The new subclass was first shown in the Destiny 2: The Final Shape developer preview on April 9, nearly two months before The Final Shape's launch. The game hasn't incorporated any exciting content for a while, so this new expansion surprised many players.

Since Prismatic will become an essential part of the game following its release, players should learn what it is and how to unlock it early on. This article will explain how to unlock the Prismatic subclass in Destiny 2 and show the abilities for all the latest subclasses.

How to unlock Prismatic subclass in Destiny 2

Players can unlock the new Prismatic subclass by completing the first mission in The Final Shape expansion (Image via Bungie)

The Final Shape expansion has a mission called “Transmigration”, which unlocks the Prismatic Subclass. The new subclass is essential for completing The Final Shape's story, just like Strand was for the Lightfall expansion. However, this time around, the campaign is more story-driven, rather than being focused on one subclass.

Completing the mentioned mission will give you access to a basic Prismatic build for your class, including abilities, Aspects, and Fragments. However, you will notice that a few supers, melee, and Grenades are still locked, requiring you to push through the other missions to unlock them.

New Prismatic subclass in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Unlike with Lightfall, you'll get the Prismatic subclass early in The Final Shape and can use it for the entire campaign. It won’t be given out in small parts and fully unlocked much later. While the campaign is long, you only need to beat the first mission to unlock Prismatic. But remember, you must own The Final Shape expansion to access it.

You can play as the Prismatic subclass right at the start of The Final Shape. Early enemies in the campaign now have Prismatic shields that can only be broken by the corresponding abilities. Note that Prismatic isn't a completely new subclass. It combines parts of existing Light and Darkness, like grenades, attacks, and passive buffs.

You can now use both Light and Darkness abilities together, which wasn't possible before. However, you must keep upgrading Prismatic as you fight high-level enemies later on.

How does Prismatic work in Destiny 2?

New Prismatic subclass in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Upon equipping Prismatic, you'll see a Light and Darkness meter below the Super meter. Kinetic damage will slowly fill both bars. Once they are full, you can activate Transcendence. Casting it will refresh your grenade and melee abilities. It will also increase your weapon damage and damage resistance.

While in a transcendent state, a new unique grenade will be equipped for each class that inflicts damage of both types:

  • Hunter - Hailfire Spike
  • Titan - Electrified Snare
  • Warlock - Freezing Singularity

All Prismatic subclass abilities in Destiny 2

Prismatic Warlock in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

All the abilities, Supers, and Aspects for each have been confirmed by Bungie which players can combine to make hybrid builds. Here are all Prismatic subclass abilities in Destiny 2:

Prismatic Titan

Supers

Class Abilities

Movement Modes

Melee Abilities

Grenade Abilities

Aspects

Twilight Arsenal

Towering Barricade

High Lift

Shield Throw

Suppressor Grenade

Unbreakable

Thundercrash

Rally Barricade

Strafe Lift

Thunderclap

Pulse Grenade

Knockout

Bladefury

Thruster

Catapult Lift

Frenzied Blade

Shackle Grenade

Drengr's Lash

Hammer of Sol



Hammer Strike

Thermite Grenade

Consecration

Glacial Quake



Shiver Strike

Glacier Grenade

Diamond Lance

Prismatic Warlock

Supers

Class Abilities

Movement Modes

Melee Abilities

Grenade Abilities

Aspects

Song of Flame

Healing Rift

Burst Glide

Incinerator Snap

Healing Grenade

Hellion

Nova Bomb: Cataclysm

Empowering Rift

Strafe Glide

Pocket Singularity

Vortex Grenade

Feed the Void

Stormtrance

Phoenix Dive

Controlled Glide

Chain Lightning

Storm Grenade

Lightning Surge

Winter's Wrath


Blink

Penumbral Blast

Coldsnap Grenade

Bleak Watcher

Needlestorm



Arcane Needle

Threadling Grenade

Weaver's Call

Prismatic Hunter

Supers

Class Abilities

Movement Modes

Melee Abilities

Grenade Abilities

Aspects

Storm's Edge

Marksman's Dodge

High Jump

Combination Blow

Arcbolt Grenade

Ascension

Golden Gun: Marksman

Gambler's Dodge

Strafe Jump

Knife Trick

Swarm Grenade

Gunpowder Gamble

Silence and Squall

Acrobat's Dodge

Triple Jump

Withering Blade

Duskfield Grenade

Winter's Shroud

Silkstrike


Blink

Threaded Spike

Grapple

Threaded Specter

Shadowshot: Deadfall



Snare Bomb

Magnetic Grenade

Stylish Executioner

What are all The Final Shape Prismatic Fragments in Destiny 2?

All Prismatic Fragments in The Final Shape expansion (Image via Bungie)

To upgrade Prismatic, keep playing through The Final Shape campaign in Destiny 2 to get more aspects and fragments. For frequent updates, you must stick to completing missions.

The majority of Prismatic Aspect Fragments now require three slots, but the most powerful ones still only require two. From the launch of The Final Shape, you can find or earn 21 Fragments. Some are new, while others are reimagined versions of existing Fragments.

With that said, here are all the Fragments in The Final Shape:

  • Facet of Balance - Defeating enemies faster with Light damage gives you melee energy. Quickly defeating enemies with Dark damage gives you grenade energy.
  • Facet of Bravery - Defeating enemies with grenades gives Volatile Rounds to your Void weapons. Defeating enemies with powered melee final blows gives Unraveling Rounds to your Strand weapons.
  • Facet of Dawn - Powered melee hits on enemies make you Radiant. When you use a powered melee attack to defeat an enemy, you and allies close to you will become Radiant.
  • Facet of Defiance - Finishers create a blast effect that can do different things depending on your equipped super's damage type. It can Jolt, Scorch, Slow, Sever, or make enemies Volatile.
  • Facet of Dominance - Your Void grenades weaken targets, and Arc grenades jolt targets.
  • Facet of Generosity - Defeating enemies while Transcendent creates Orbs of Power for your allies.
  • Facet of Grace - Damaging enemies with Kinetic weapons gives you bonus Transcendence energy. Defeating enemies with your Super gives you and nearby allies bonus Transcendence energy.
  • Facet of Hope - When you have a specific elemental buff, your special class ability recharges more quickly
  • Facet of Justice - While transcendent, your final blows will result in causing explosions.
  • Facet of Protection - When surrounded by enemies, you take less damage.
  • Facet of Purpose - When you pick up an Orb of Power, you get Amplified, Restoration, Frost Armor, Woven Mail, or Overshield, depending on your equipped super's damage type.
  • Facet of Ruin - Increases the size and damage of the burst when you shatter a Stasis Crystal or Frozen target and increases the size of Solar Ignitions.

That's all about the Prismatic subclass in the new Final Shape expansion.

