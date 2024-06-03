How big is the Destiny 2 The Final Shape update? Complete expansion size and release date explored

Destiny 2 The Final Shape will be the title's biggest patch to date, as it is bringing new content for all departments. From a fresh open-world region to a new subclass, enemy factions, story missions, and a lot more, it is evident that Bungie is deploying a hefty patch in terms of its size.

To give an idea, PC players on Steam can expect the game size to be 299 GB after installing the update. This is after downloading 155 GB worth of data. 299 GB is the figure you get after pre-loading the new 8.0.0.1 patch on top of the game's existing 144 GB size on Steam. The size of the title after installing the update can be expected to reduce.

This size varies across different platforms, be it PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and more.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape storage explained for different platforms

As mentioned, the file size varies a lot across different platforms. Here is a list of all platforms and their respective download size for Destiny 2 The Final Shape:

PlayStation 4: Download size 110 GB; total storage required 129 GB

Download size 110 GB; total storage required 129 GB PlayStation 5: Download size 143 GB; total storage required 143 GB

Download size 143 GB; total storage required 143 GB Xbox One: Download size and storage is 139 GB

Download size and storage is 139 GB Xbox Series: Download size and storage is 165 GB

Download size and storage is 165 GB Steam: Download size 155 GB; total storage required 299 GB

Download size 155 GB; total storage required 299 GB Epic Games Store: Download size 144 GB; total storage 270 GB

Download size 144 GB; total storage 270 GB Microsoft Store: Download size and total storage is 129 GB

Looking at how big the PC game file sizes are, it is recommended that players uninstall the entire title and download everything from scratch once the 8.0.0.1 patch is available for download. This will ensure a smooth installation of a major expansion and no file-related conflict.

It should be noted that Steam players can expect the total game size to go down after the update's installation since multiple seasonal content will be removed from the title. The 299 GB is derived after pairing the new patch alongside everything present in the game currently.

Here is a small list of the Destiny 2 The Final Shape pre-load schedule across the aforementioned platforms:

PlayStation: June 3, 2024, at 10 am PT. Bungie had this to say about this pre-load:

"In an effort to decrease server load, some PlayStation users may be able to pre-download Update 8.0.0.1 starting on June 1, 2024, after 10 AM PT (-7 UTC) if they have auto update/download enabled on their PlayStation."

Xbox: June 3, 2024, at 10 am PT

June 3, 2024, at 10 am PT Steam: June 3, 2024, at 10 am PT

June 3, 2024, at 10 am PT Epic Games Store: June 3, 2024, at 10 am PT

June 3, 2024, at 10 am PT Microsoft Store: June 3, 2024, at 10 am P

Players can head to Bungie's official blog post regarding the Destiny 2 pre-load for additional information.