All Exotic armor changes in Destiny 2 The Final Shape: Star-Eater Scales, Synthoceps, Sunbracers, and more 

Bungie announced that major changes will be applied to Exotic armor pieces in Destiny 2 The Final Shape. Some of the most meta-defining gears are getting tuned with a new sandbox, including names such as Star-Eater Scales, Sunbracers, Synthoceps, Cenotaph Mask, and a lot more.

The changes were announced with another blog post on May 23, 2024, a day after Bungie's 9000-word-long post on ability tunings. This time around, the Exotic armor pieces got the spotlight.

Bungie announced another batch of changes to Destiny 2 Exotic armor pieces

Bungie's latest blog post confirmed that armor pieces for all three classes will change, be it slight nerfs or buffs. Here is a list of everything with the associated classes:

Hunter:

The Sixth Coyote Exotic chest piece (Image via Bungie)

Triton Vice: Glaive projectiles will trigger with an elemental explosion, regardless of the equipped subclass. Surrounded perk lingers for 5 seconds after not being surrounded. Dragon's Shadow: Will trigger with Ensnaring Slam and the new Ascension Arc Aspect. The Sixth Coyote: Will allow the user to spawn an orb or power after using the class ability. Renewal Grasps: Will grant the new buff called "Frost Armor" after entering Duskfield Grenade's radius. Each stack will build up every 0.9 seconds inside the Duskfield radius. Star-Eater Scales: Increased requirement to get the full benefit of orbs from 4 to 6. Reduced super energy gained per orb with Golden Gun from 2% to 0.5%.

Titan:

Khepri's Horn in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Ursa Furiosa: Increased movement speed while blocking in super, exclusively with the upcoming Unbreakable Aspect. Grants super energy with the amount depending on the damage received. Khepri's Horn: Increase the damage from the Solar blast by 100% in PvE. The Solar blast now scorches each time it hits a target, instead of scorching only once. The armor will also benefit from Ember of Eruption and Ember of Ashes (+30 scorch in PvE and +15 scorch in PvP) Synthoceps: Reduced the armor's damage buff lingering effect from 8 seconds to 5 seconds.

Warlock:

Cenotaph Mask in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Mantle of Battle Harmony: Will grant super energy ranging between +1.5% and +4% depending on the target. Additionally, the 2-second CD for the perk activation will be removed. Sacent Filaments: Will reset the user's Devour timer upon casting Empowering Rift. Verity's Brow: Will synergize with the Grenade's element, rather than a subclass. Sunbracers: Reduced Solar Grenade duration from 4 seconds to 2 seconds. Reduced Grenade recharge rate while the buff is active. Cenotaph Mask: The mark on enemies cannot be seen by the wearer.

These changes are joining the other upcoming tweaks to be added with Destiny 2 The Final Shape expansion.

