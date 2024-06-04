Could The Final Shape be the final Destiny 2 expansion?

Destiny 2 The Final Shape will be released on June 4, 2024. It will be the last chapter in the decade-long Light and Darkness saga and will feature massive updates. These include but are not limited to, updates for the core gameplay system, HUD, introducing a new raid, new enemies, and dungeons. However, the question that players and fans of Destiny are speculating about, is whether this latest expansion will be the last ever DLC for the game.

In this article, we shall take a look at whether The Final Shape will be the last ever Destiny 2 DLC and some Destiny Dev Team articles, which talk about their last Light and Darkness chapter.

Note: Some aspects of the article are speculative and may contain leaks and/or unconfirmed information.

Will The Final Shape be the last ever Destiny 2 DLC?

Media for the latest DLC on the Destiny 2 official website (Image via Bungie)

The Final Shape expansion won't be the last ever DLC for Destiny 2 because the Destiny Dev team has plans for further Episode updates, which they will be delivering throughout the year 2024. Rather this expansion will be the final DLC for this particular Saga which is dubbed Light and Darkness.

Final Shape will also be introducing numerous pieces of content throughout the year, which include a new raid, new dungeons, fresh enemies, and powerful supers, alongside several gameplay updates. These make Final Shape expansion size a hefty 155GB on PC, which includes the three episodes planned within the year 2024.

These episodes are Echoes, Revenant, and Heresy. They will replace Seasons as the new content update model for Destiny 2 storylines. The episodes will include new story content, exotic tasks, weapons, armor, etc. Each Episode will be divided into three Acts with each new Act coming every six weeks to include new content

It will mark the end of the chapter that began almost a decade ago and bring several gameplay updates. After Final Shape, Destiny 2 can potentially move forward to a new Saga with changes that bring a breath of fresh air to the game.

The Final Shape DLC will be the last chapter in Light and Darkness Saga

All the different Episodes that will replace Seasons in 2024 (Image via Bungie)

In a news article from Feb 25, 2021, the Destiny Dev team at Bungie conveyed the following message, regarding their thoughts on the Witch Queen, Lightfall, and Beyond content:

"Last summer, we outlined our ambition for the next era in Destiny 2 by announcing the full arc, starting with Beyond Light, followed by the Witch Queen and Lightfall. As we began to scale production on the Witch Queen last year, we made the difficult but important decision to move its release to early 2022; we also realized we needed to add an additional unannounced chapter after Lightfall to fully complete our first saga of Destiny."

Bungie may have more future Sagas in their sights that is not confirmed as of this writing. This is because they mentioned Final Shape to be the end of their "first saga" in the Dev letter mentioned above.

When delaying the latest expansion to June 4, 2024, the Destiny Dev Team expressed this in another news article from November 27, 2023:

"The Final Shape is the culmination of the first ten years of Destiny storytelling and, for Guardians everywhere, countless hours spent together. We want to honor that journey, so we’re taking the time we need to deliver an even bigger and bolder vision, one that we hope will be remembered and treasured for years to come."

These Dev news articles hint that the Final Shape DLC will be the last of the "first saga" but not for Destiny 2 overall. It will follow the Destiny 2 Lightfall Expansion, which was even made free-to-play till The Final Shape launch on June 4, 2024, and conclude the Light and Darkness chapter.