Destiny 2 Lightfall seasons and three major expansions are free to play until The Final Shape 

Bungie seems to be unlocking everything from its paid wall before the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion. After a controversial year of microtransactions and underwhelming updates, the company is doing everything in its power to retain its player base, even if it means handing out free seasonal content for the current year.

Starting with the weekly reset of May 7, all players can access the seasonal activities of all four entries in Lightfall, from Season of Defiance to Season of the Wish. This will be active until the launch of The Final Shape on June 4.

This means players without a copy of 'Lightfall + annual pass' or a single purchased season can do everything related to all four seasons in Year 6. The tally of free content also has three major expansions that were released before Lightfall as well.

All Year 6 seasons and three expansions are free until Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Starting from May 7 until June 4, all F2P players can access content from the following four seasons in Year 6:

Season of Defiance

Season of the Deep

Season of the Witch

Season of the Wish

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Image via Bungie)

However, there are additional contents that players can get for free as well, including expansions such as Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, and The Witch Queen. This means any Stasis abilities that get unlocked in an account from Beyond Light will remain permanent even after The Final Shape goes live.

Unfortunately, PC and Xbox players won't benefit from the Lightfall expansion, such as the Strand abilities, Exotic weapons, Root of Nightmares Raid, and many more. Hence, F2P players are advised to purchase only the expansion separately and grind out the four Year 6 seasons for the remainder of the days.

PlayStation Plus members, however, can play Destiny 2 Lightfall for free until June 4, and permanently keep everything they earn during the playtime.

Both Shadowkeep and Beyond Light will have their separate packs with the following rewards:

Shadowkeep: 13 Exotic weapons, three Exotic armor pieces, The Scarlet Keep Nightfall, The Pit of Heresy dungeon, The Garden of Salvation raid

13 Exotic weapons, three Exotic armor pieces, The Scarlet Keep Nightfall, The Pit of Heresy dungeon, The Garden of Salvation raid Beyond Light: 12 Exotic weapons, six Exotic armor pieces, The Glassway and Proving Grounds Nightfalls, The Deep Stone Crypt raid

Lastly, with the launch of The Final Shape, Bungie will release a new Legacy Pack for 2024, which will include all the expansions from Forsaken to Lightfall, with the 30th Anniversary Pack as well.