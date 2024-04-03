Destiny 2 The Final Shape Developer gameplay preview: Airing date, time, Twitch drops, and more

Destiny 2 The Final Shape's hype seems to have revived with the latest series of livestream from Bungie. The company put forth quite an impressive show for the last three weeks, revealing content that got an impressive response from the community. However, with the third livestream wrapping up on April 2, everyone can expect a special program regarding the big expansion scheduled for June.

This article will guide you through the information regarding the upcoming special program on The Final Shape, including the associated Twitch drops, requirements to get them, airing time, and more.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape gameplay livestream airing date and time for all major regions

The Final Shape gameplay preview will be showcased for 30 minutes, starting from 9:30 am PT until the weekly reset time. The following list provides an idea of the airing date and times in all major regions:

United States: 9:30 am PT (April 9)

9:30 am PT Brazil: 1:30 pm local time (April 9)

1:30 pm local time UK: 5:30 pm BST (April 9)

5:30 pm BST India: 10:00 pm IST (April 9)

10:00 pm IST China: 12:30 am local time (April 10)

12:30 am local time Australia: 3:30 am local time (April 10)

Bungie stated the following regarding the stream:

"You're going to get a look at behind-the-scenes where our developers have been hard at work for some of the cool stuff that you don't wanna miss."

As mentioned, new Twitch drops will be added to the pool, adding to the two emblems from Destiny 2 Into the Light streams.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape gameplay preview livestream Twitch drops

You can earn another new emblem from the upcoming Final Shape preview just by watching the stream for 15 minutes. Based on the official announcement, it seems like the approximate runtime of the program is 30 minutes, including a few added minutes post-stream to give everyone a chance to stack a few more minutes.

Expand Tweet

Anyone who did not get one of the two emblems from the Into the Light stream can watch The Final Shape gameplay preview as well. The new emblem has been showcased in the embed above.

How to link Bungie ID with Twitch for Destiny 2 drops

The following steps will help you set up the linking between your Twitch and Bungie account:

Open Bungie's official website, followed by the Destiny 2 page.

Log in using your credentials, and head to the Account settings.

Look for an "Account Linking" tab to the left of your screen, and search for Twitch on the right.

Click on the "Link Account" option and put in your Twitch credentials if required.

Bungie's official website's Twitch linking page (Image via Bungie)

Once Twitch notifies you of the drops, head inside Destiny 2, open up your Collections section, and follow tabs in this order: Flair>Emblems>General. The emblem dropped via special means usually appears on the last page.