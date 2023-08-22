Destiny 2 The Final Shape: Release date, storyline, and more

After much anticipation, Destiny 2 The Final Shape has a release date. Revealed during the Showcase, the developers have clarified a lot of things about what to expect in the epic conclusion to the Light and Darkness saga that's been ongoing for a decade. Players have been anticipating this expansion for a while now, and there's a lot of hype considering its importance to the storyline.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape will have a lot of throwbacks to major events and locations that players previously experienced over the past 10 years. With that said, here's everything arriving in the final expansion.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape release date

As revealed during the Showcase, Destiny 2 The Final Shape is expected to go live on February 27, 2024. It's unlikely that the developers will change the release date, but Bungie must get things perfect with this expansion. So in case there's a need, they might postpone the date, but that seems unlikely.

As of now, there's no information about the editions that this expansion will go live with. However, based on past precedent, there will be a Standard and Deluxe Edition. Both will be available to preorder once the showcase is over.

The Final Shape storyline revealed

The entire storyline of the next expansion takes place within the Pale Heart, which is a patrol location inside the Traveler. Although Bungie hasn't revealed major details about the story, it's understood that the Witness will be the final raid boss for the upcoming raid in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

The narrative will see players travel through the Portal that the Witness carved into the Traveler. To make matters even more interesting, the original Tower from the first game will make a return and probably be an explorable area inside the Pale Heart. This piece will be updated once there's more information regarding the same.

Although there are no details about a brand new subclass, developers revealed that multiple new supers would be introduced to the game. Available for all three classes, these news supers will be only related to the Light subclasses. As of writing, there's no information regarding new supers for the Darkness subclasses.

To conclude, Bungie's Destiny 2 Showcase has been spectacular in terms of storyline and content. Although there are six months left in the current expansion, everything that happens from here on will have a major impact on the storyline.