The Witch Queen is all set to rise again in Destiny 2

Ever since the conclusion of the Witch Queen campaign in Destiny 2, the importance of Savathûn's absence has been felt in the story or narrative. However, that might change according to the recent TWID. In the current This Week in Destiny, Bungie posted a photo of Immaru in front of Ikora, hinting at the return of Savathûn, the Queen of Lies.

With only two seasons left in the current storyline of Lightfall, which will lead to The Final Shape, the emergence of one of Destiny 2's most potent entities is sure to be felt by all characters, both in terms of gameplay and narrative.

Recent Destiny 2 reveal confirms the involvement of Immaru in season 22

Immaru infront of Ikora (Image via Bungie)

Savathûn, the Witch Queen, was known for her power to deceive others. In the Witch Queen expansion of Destiny 2, she planned to take the Traveler and seal it away in her Throne World. Although, according to her, this was to grant the Traveler a haven, the Vanguard and Guardians fought against it.

Despite her power and calculated efforts, Savathûn was defeated by the Guardians at the end of the Witch Queen campaign in Destiny 2. Although she was a Lightbearer and was resurrected before by her ghost Immaru, he fled the scene to an unknown location this time. While the reasoning behind abandoning the Witch Queen is unknown, his survival still poses a threat of Savathûn returning in Destiny 2.

Knowing the possibility of the resurrection of Savathûn, Ikora sent the hidden to secure her remains and scraped the area for any errant genetic material. This step was taken to stop Immaru from reviving Savathûn.

In the Lightfall expansion, the Witness opened a portal and entered it with his Black Fleet. Fast forward to the ending cinematics of Season of the Deep, where Ahsa tells us that we need the Witch Queen to understand more about the Witness and learn how to enter that portal.

As Savathûn had knowledge that could help in the upcoming battle with the Witness, reviving her is the only choice the Vanguard has left. The first step in all this would be finding Immaru, Savathûn's Ghost, who still exists. So the Vanguard can seal a deal with him to join their side and bring the Witch Queen back to work together as a team against the Witness.

Furthermore, as Savathûn was still in the Witness's service until the first collapse, keeping her close to utilize her information about the enemy's psyche will be undoubtedly priceless for the Vanguard in Destiny 2.

Conclusion

Stopping the Witness is the main objective of the Vanguard or any allied forces. To do so, they're willing to take any measures. As Savathûn's knowledge could prove beneficial against the Witness, Vanguard will likely take Ahsa's advice and revive Savathûn in season 22 or The Final Shape, as hinted in the last TWID.