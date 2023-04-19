All Savathûn’s Throne World region chest locations in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is one of the most popular MMO (massively multiplayer online) games worldwide, and players are always looking for new challenges and secret loot. Savathûn's Throne World is one of those places where you can find regional chests scattered around. These chests reward planetary materials, glimmers, Fync reputation EXP, and blue gear.

There are nine regional chests inside Savathûn's Throne World, split into three locations with three in each area. The locations are Quagmire, Fluorescent Canal, and Miasma. After reaching the site, you can find regional chests by locating a small "plus" icon on your map with a "dot" in the middle. However, even after spotting it on your map, certain things can remain concealed from plain sight.

Discovering all Region Chests of Savathûn’s Throne World in Destiny 2

There are nine regional chests in Savathûn's Throne World, each hidden in a unique place. Here are the locations of all nine regional chests region-wise:

Quagmire region chests

The first chest in the Quagmire region can be found at the top of the map, right above the name Quagmire. Take the left path from the landing zone until you see a tower to your left. Follow the tunnel in front of you, and after coming out, look to your left to find the local chest on the ledge above you.

Head back to the landing zone, then take a right to the second Region Chest mark on the map, where you will find a white castle-looking tower close to a rocky outcrop. Climb to the right side of the rooftop, where you will find the second chest on the edge of it.

The third chest is under the name "Quagmire" on the map. Go to the icon, where you will find a castle and a bridge. Look for a gap under the bridge to find the third chest.

Miasma region chests

Head to the northwest of the lost sector in the Miasma region for the first region chest. This location has Hive architecture and a bridge lookalike. Once you are underneath the collapsed area, you will find the first Destiny 2 Witch Queen Region Chest close to the wall.

The second chest in the region is on the upper ledge of the Hive Tower's topmost platform. You can also take help from the nearby Deepsight spot to check exactly where to go.

For the third Destiny 2 Witch Queen chest, look for a cave in the northeast part of Miasma.

Florescent Canal region chests

You can find region chests here by traveling to the first set of steps. There will be a tower next to a wall, and on the edge of that wall, the first chest can be found.

To get the second Destiny 2 Witch Queen Region Chest, go near the entrance to the Court of Thorns, where you will find two towers with white waterfalls. Head to the North Tower and jump down to a small room where a second chest lies behind the waterfall.

For the last Destiny 2 Witch Queen Region Chest, jump back from the small room and advance straight until you reach the last tower. You will find the final chest on the edge of it.

Finding all Destiny 2 Witch Queen Region Chest locations on Savathûn’s Throne World and claiming them will unlock a triumph named "There's gold in that realm," which will help you complete the “Trust Goes Both Ways” quest in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

