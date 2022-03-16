All Lucent Moths locations for week 4 in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (March 15) 

After the arrival of Destiny 2 Season of the Risen's fourth week, Bungie added eight different seasonal challenges to the game.

The Iron Banner returns with bonus Crucible ranks, alongside a brand new Nightfall and Raid challenges. However, there is some work to be done within Savathun's Throne World.

The Lepidopterist triumph within the Gumshoe seal needs completion to gain full access to The Witch Queen's progression. This requires everyone to find secrets hidden within the new location and gather exclusive gear.

This article will list the locations of two additional Lucent Moths. These remain hidden for the Lepidopterist triumph and can only be found in batches after the weekly reset.

Locations of Lucent Moths for the Destiny 2 Gumshoe seal and Lepidopterist triumph

1) Witch's Echo

Witch's Echo location entrance from Miasma (Image via Bungie)

The main entrance to Witch's Echo can be found in Miasma. To get there, spawn on the Quagmire waypoint and head straight for the Vow of the Disciple raid entrance. Look back and head left through the misty road. Take the path which leads to a cave entrance and keep going until you see a portal at the other end of the gap.

Witch's Echo path (Image via Destiny 2)

The right path to the Witch's Echo (Image via Bungie)

Once you're on the central platform, look to your extreme left and follow the small cave entrance. This will lead you to a Hive room with a lot of inscriptions hanging from the wall.

The room that holds the Lucent Moth (Image via Bungie)

Simply interact with the deepsight present inside the room and look for the Lucent Moth in front of you. Feel free to collect it this week to complete a part of the Lepidopterist challenge.

2) Court of Thorns

Court of Thorns inside the Wellspring activity (Image via Destiny 2)

This is a little tricky, as you will need to be inside the Wellspring activity to get hold of this Lucent Moth.

If Wellspring is asking you to defend, then you're in luck. Simply head to the first room on the left after you spawn and collect the Lucent Moth from one of the Hive statues.

Lucent Moth location (Image via Bungie)

The same can be done if you're attacking as well. Just head to the room in question after you reach the final area.

