How to unlock Tarnation in Destiny 2

The Witch Queen expansion of Destiny 2 has provided players with several new weapons. Tarnation is one of them. It is an Arc-based grenade launcher that fires at a wild rate of 150 rounds per minute. Although, it only has five magazines.

This killer new gun can blow up enemies in no time. Players just have to get their hands on it first. They can do that by keeping their fingers crossed after completing Throne World events or the Wellspring activity.

How to get Tarnation in Destiny 2

Throne World

Chaps_28 @Chaps_28



Let’s exclude Funnelweb because I know what will happen if I don’t 🤣



I’ll start, Tarnation has fuelled my love for Grenade Launchers again. Current roll below What weapons are you currently enjoying in @DestinyTheGame ???Let’s exclude Funnelweb because I know what will happen if I don’t 🤣I’ll start, Tarnation has fuelled my love for Grenade Launchers again. Current roll below What weapons are you currently enjoying in @DestinyTheGame???Let’s exclude Funnelweb because I know what will happen if I don’t 🤣I’ll start, Tarnation has fuelled my love for Grenade Launchers again. Current roll below ⬇️ https://t.co/rXUS6uy3oR

Getting Tarnation during the Witch Queen campaign can be completely random and a bit of a pain. In the new Throne World location, players can complete events and lost sector challenges.

Players will be able to complete modified campaign missions after reaching a reputation level of 13 with Fynch. These have a slight chance of dropping the Tarnation grenade launcher.

Wellspring

The Wellspring activity is a great way to farm Tarnation in Destiny 2. The only downside is that this activity does not become available until after players have fully completed the Witch Queen expansion's campaign.

Once that is done, players will notice that there are four unique weapon rotations on a daily basis in the activity's drop list. Tarnation only appears as a drop during the Wellspring Defend version.

Players will be able to view the activity before diving in to see which boss they will have to fight, what version it is, and what weapon it will drop once it has been successfully completed.

Hillbilly Gaming @HillbillyGamin1 Tarnation from doing 3 runs of Wellspring on Destiny 2 Tarnation from doing 3 runs of Wellspring on Destiny 2 https://t.co/RXZuekbWOt

Players can replay that specific Wellspring activity over and over, defeating the boss as many times as needed, until the Tarnation drops at the end. If players are lucky, they can get it in just a few tries.

This method is the most promising one, as its chances are less reliant on luck than hoping to find it after Throne World events. Just make sure the Witch Queen storyline is complete and coming across the Tarnation will be easy.

