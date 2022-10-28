Bungie announces new Deepsight weapon changes in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 Lightfall will probably be bigger and better than any expansion seen in the game so far. The new expansion is expected to go live in February 2023 and will usher in a host of new changes.

Some of these changes will be upgrades to the existing system, while others will be brand-new additions. For starters, Bungie has announced that no more content will be vaulted in the game. So everything that's available in the game right now will continue to be in the game. As the release date for Destiny 2 Lightfall draws near, the developers have been releasing brand new information with respect to the expansion.

Deepsight weapon changes in Destiny 2 Lightfall

As seen in the game right now, Guardians keep receiving Deepsight Resonant weapons from which patterns cannot be extracted. This isn't necessarily a bad thing because completing extractions on these weapons is a nice way to grab some extra resonant elements, but there are some issues associated with it.

Many Guardians keep these Deepsight Resonant weapons in their Vault for future use. Although this isn't a big deal, it does add to the stress on the Vault. At the end of the day, the Vault only has 600 slots. The space is decent, but given the numerous builds and weapon roll combinations that exist in the game, space management becomes a challenging task.

To reduce this stress, Bungie stated in a recent blog post that beginning with Destiny 2 Lightfall, weapons that cannot be crafted will no longer have Deepsight Resonance. This means that if a weapon cannot be crafted, Guardians won't receive its red border variants as drops. Not only will this reduce Vault stress since Guardians won't be hoarding these red border weapons anymore, but it will also minimize the confusion regarding weapons that can be crafted and the ones that cannot be crafted.

The weapon crafting mechanic that Bungie introduced with Witch Queen is rather interesting. It gave Guardians a new aspect to focus on and also reduced the grind required. Although the grind to level up crafted weapons can get repetitive, it's still a sure-shot way for Guardians to get their hands on god rolls.

It's good to see Bungie implementing these changes in the game. Destiny 2 has come a long way since its release, but it still has some issues with respect to the overall quality of life in the game. Moreover, the game is still plagued with certain bugs that can be really annoying. Most of these issues, if not all of them, should be resolved with Lightfall. Some of the major changes that the community is looking forward to are the introduction of the loadout menu and Legacy Focusing.

The community has been using third-party sites to organize loadouts for the game up until now. Although it's fairly easy to create a loadout on these third-party websites, having a dedicated loadout system within the game is something that every Guardian will appreciate. Now that the changes to the weapon crafting system are all set to arrive with Destiny 2 Lightfall, the community will definitely be happy to see reduced Vault stress as well.

