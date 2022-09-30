Destiny 2 artist uploads possible Raid Boss environment concept art for Lightfall

Destiny 2 Lightfall is a major upcoming expansion that the game's entire community is eagerly waiting for. Many players have already pre-ordered the highly anticipated expansion and have been rewarded with the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle in-game.

The expansion's arrival will bring a large amount of content to the game, including a brand new raid. Although it is expected to arrive sometime in February next year, this hasn't stopped artists within the community from coming up with interesting concept art for the upcoming Raid Boss in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

New concept art for the Destiny 2 Lightfall raid, revealed

As of now, the overall idea behind the upcoming raid is still under wraps. Bungie set the premise for the raid by simply stating that 'a haunting presence has been detected', and that Guardians will have to go and find out what they can about it.

Interestingly, concept art for this upcoming environment has somehow found its way onto Twitter, which has led to community speculation about who the final boss of the raid could be. This concept art shows a big circular structure right in the middle of the room. Furthermore, there seems to be a figure hovering in front of the structure, and that could very well be the Raid Boss.

Guardians will have to travel to Neptune and uncover a hidden city known as Neomuna. Here, they will learn how to wield Strand, a new Darkness-based subclass that focuses heavily on traversal.

Neomuna in Destiny 2 Lightfall gives off strong cyberpunk vibes. Since the city is based on a futuristic design, there's a good chance that some of the raid rooms will have a futuristic design as well.

Whenever Bungie adds a new raid to Destiny 2, its environmental design is heavily based on the area where the raid is located. Disciple's Vow, which starts in the Disciple's Bog, bears a significant resemblance to the structures seen in Savathûn's Throne World.

Interestingly enough, the Vault of Glass raid has environmental designs quite similar to that of the structures seen on Europa. At this point, it seems obvious that the new raid environment will feature a cyberpunk-like theme to it as well.

Calus' involvement in the Lightfall raid is still up for debate. The brand new disciple of the Pyramid on the Moon could be one of the main antagonists in Destiny 2 Lightfall. However, since he's already connected to the Leviathan raid, it's unlikely that Bungie will make him the boss for another brand new raid.

With that being said, a new raid means brand new mechanics. Just like most raids in Destiny 2, it will also feature a contest mode and teams from around the globe will fight it out to see who can complete it first. Clan Elysium has already won the Raid Race thrice in a row, and will likely be looking to add another belt to their collection once the new raid launches.

Given that Strand is expected to go live at the same time, it will be interesting to see how Guardians from around the world use their new powers to decipher the secrets that the new world is hiding.

