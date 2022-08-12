Destiny 2 Leaks provide a detailed insight into an upcoming Darkness subclass

Rumors and speculations surrounding the upcoming Darkness subclass in Destiny 2 have been going around for some time now. Many believe that one of the subclasses will have poison as a major element. Presently, there are multiple weapons in the game like the Osteo Striga or even the Malfeasance that deal poison damage.

However, recent leaks suggest that poison won't be the governing effect of the subclass. Instead, it could be one of the governing aspects of the subclass itself. While the leak doesn't say much about the upcoming subclass, there are a few hints that can be deciphered from it.

Everything known about the upcoming Destiny 2 Darkness subclass

A prominent Destiny 2 leaker going by the name @DestinyTwoLeaks tweeted a few interesting leaks about the upcoming subclass. First of all, this subclass, which was initially known as Vapor, is going to be called either "The Strand" or just "Strand". Furthermore, this subclass is allegedly based on the forces that govern life and death.

Poison is believed to be an aspect of this subclass. If the leaks are to be believed, then this subclass focuses on traversal and mobility, but it's unclear as to how it would work just yet.

Given that the new subclass won't be seen until Destiny 2 Lightfall, there's a fair amount of time for the community to figure out how it works. The reason behind stating that the community can figure out how the new subclass works is because Bungie will be talking about Lightfall in the upcoming showcase later this month.

During the showcase, a small Lightfall teaser/trailer can be expected. Since there will be a new Darkness subclass involved, fans can likely expect to catch a glimpse of it in the teaser/trailer itself.

As mentioned above, the leaker believes that this subclass will focus significantly on traversal and movement. Keeping that in mind, there was apparently a grapple hook-like apparatus that Bungie was allegedly working on, but the fate of that item is currently unknown.

The leaker further elaborates that summoning could also be a feature of this upcoming subclass in Destiny 2. Summoning portals is not something new within the game as Guardians have seen it all the time while encountering the Hive.

Whenever Hive enemies spawn, a circle forms on the ground followed by a small eruption of green flames, with enemies emerging from them. If the leaks are to be believed, then there is possibly some kind of Hive magic associated with this subclass as Hive magic makes summoning possible. Additionally, Hive Wizards generally release a black smoke that poisons Guardians who are inside it.

Keeping all these factors in mind, there's a chance that the Hive could be a reason behind the upcoming Darkness subclass. Moreover, the final mission of the Witch Queen campaign revealed that Savathûn was indeed trying to help the Traveler by protecting it from the Witness.

While it doesn't seem like the Witch Queen would want to help the Vanguard out, she could do so, for her own vested interests. Readers should note that all of this is just speculation for now. The accuracy of this leak can only be verified once the Destiny 2 showcase is out, but until then, readers are requested to take this information with a pinch of salt.

