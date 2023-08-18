5 things to do in preparation for Destiny 2 Season 22

With the final weekend in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep, players are looking to bury their feet deep and prepare for the upcoming entry in Season 22. While there haven't been a lot of reveals regarding the upcoming season, a few hints from Season of the Deep narration hint at the return of The Witch Queen alongside her Ghost, Immaru.

Hence, to help Guardians prepare, this article will list everything they can prioritize over the weekends until the new season arrives on August 22, 2023. Everyone has approximately three days to check everything in their accounts, ranging from bounties and seasonal challenges to weapons and more.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Bounty hoard, collecting weapons, and other preparations for Destiny 2 Season 22

1) EXP hoard for artifact mods

While the power cap of Guardians won't be increasing with the arrival of Destiny 2 Season 22, hoarding bounties for EXP will still be valid across all three characters. Having both weekly and daily bounties completed in the quest tab should help players redeem a huge burst of EXP at the start of the season, unlocking multiple seasonal levels alongside artifact mods for day 1 Raid.

Shaw Han (Image via Destiny 2)

Here are all the vendors recommended for picking up bounties:

Petra Venj on Dreaming City

Starhorse on Xur's Treasure Hoard

Shaw Han on Cosmodrome

Eris Morn and Lectern on Moon

Variks on Europa

Hawthorne on the Tower

Shaxx on the Tower

Banshee-44 on the Tower

Zavala on the Tower

Drifter on the Tower

Fynch on the Throne World

Devrim Kay on EDZ

Failsafe on Nessus

Nimbus on Neomuna

Weekly bounties grant 12,000 EXP upon completion, with dailies providing 6,000 EXP and repeatable giving 4,000 EXP. For boosts, Ghost Blinding Light mod with Shared Wisdom in fireteam can grant increased EXP upon redeeming the completed bounties.

Lastly, readers should avoid hoarding bounties from previous seasons, as all of them will vanish from the inventory upon season launch.

2) Guardian ranks

All Guardian rank objectives will reset starting August 22, 2023, replacing the ones from Season of the Deep. Players will have the highest acquired level on top of their name, and the grind will be starting from rank 6 objectives again.

Guardian ranks (Image via Destiny 2)

Most of the tasks will require players to level up their artifact level and season pass, with a difficulty spike towards Master Raid completions, gilding Conqueror titles, and more.

3) Vaulted weapons and more

Unwavering Duty (Image via Destiny 2)

Players who haven't picked up the Centrifuse seasonal Exotic with the Last Rite ritual should prioritize picking them up before Season 22 starts. Other weapons, such as the Unwavering Duty and Exalted Truth, will be rotating out of the Trials loot pool, giving players one last chance at decrypting Trials engram for a god roll.

4) Endgame material hoarding

Endgame ascension materials such as Ascendant Alloys, Enhancement Prisms, and Ascendant Shards will see an increase in their cap starting Season 22. The new count of all the aforementioned materials in the inventory is as follows:

Ascendant Alloy: 30.

30. Ascendant Shard: 30.

30. Enhancement Prism: 100.

Any players with materials stored within the Postmaster are recommended to keep them. Since Bungie will not be sending any over-capped materials to the Postmaster in Season 22, the stored materials can then be used as reserves.

5) Exotics to have

Destiny 2 Season 22 will be the foundation for a lot of new meta, solely because of the Exotic reworks and changes announced by Bungie. The following points will list some of the Exotic armor pieces undergoing massive changes, which might be worth the pickup ahead of Season 22's launch:

Knucklehead Radar: Will have perks of Foetracer added on top of the existing perks.

Will have perks of Foetracer added on top of the existing perks. Lucky Raspberry: Will refund Grenade energy upon hit. It can stun Overload Champions as well.

Will refund Grenade energy upon hit. It can stun Overload Champions as well. Renewal Grasps: Previous nerfs of grenade cooldown will be reversed back.

Previous nerfs of grenade cooldown will be reversed back. Icefall Mantle: Grants damage to Stasis weapons.

Grants damage to Stasis weapons. Doom Fang Pauldron: Increases Void weapon damage with powered melee kills.

Increases Void weapon damage with powered melee kills. ACD/0 Feedback Fence: Getting melee hits accumulate armor charge, further emitting a burst of energy by jolting targets.

Getting melee hits accumulate armor charge, further emitting a burst of energy by jolting targets. Astrocyte Verse: Inflicting volatile after using blink.

Inflicting volatile after using blink. Geomag Stabilizers: Bonus super energy gain upon picking Ionic Traces.

Bonus super energy gain upon picking Ionic Traces. Wings of Sacred Dawn: Longer airborne duration. Solar weapon kills will reload from reserves while this Exotic stays equipped.

Longer airborne duration. Solar weapon kills will reload from reserves while this Exotic stays equipped. Winter's Guile: Targets will shatter after powered melee hits.

Hence, all the aforementioned Exotics are recommended along with the changes implemented to Destiny 2 Season 22 sandbox.