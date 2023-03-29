How to farm Ascendant Alloy in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Bungie reduced the gear hunting grind by introducing the crafting mechanic in Destiny 2. The entire mechanic has received a major overhaul in Lightfall. However, the Ascendant Alloy is the only crafting material that has remained constant ever since the mechanic was introduced.

Weapon crafting allows you to select the perks you want, including the enhanced version of the regular perks. Without an Ascendant Alloy, it's impossible to apply enhanced perks on a weapon in Destiny 2. Having said that, here's how you can farm Ascendant Alloy in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

How to get Ascendant Alloy in Destiny 2

As of now, there are three basic ways in which you can acquire Ascendant Alloy in Destiny 2. The first method is by completing the Lightfall weekly mission. There are multiple difficulty modes for this activity, and the higher the difficulty, the higher the probability of receiving an Ascendant Alloy. The same holds true for the Witch Queen weekly mission.

There's yet another activity in the Throne World destination where you'll be able to acquire an Ascendant Alloy in Destiny 2. In the Witch Queen expansion, Bungie introduced a six-man activity known as The Wellspring. This activity has two difficulties, but the crafting material drops only from the Master difficulty version of this activity.

Finally, you'll be able to purchase this item from Master Rahool, the Cryptarch at the Tower. However, this option is slightly expensive because a single Ascendant Alloy will cost you 400 Legendary Shards.

Where to use Ascendant Alloy in Destiny 2

There's only one specific use case scenario for the Ascendant Alloy. If you have leveled up a weapon to a certain level, you will be able to unlock and use enhanced perks on your weapons. This level varies from weapon to weapon, but ideally, you will have to hit level 10 with a weapon to unlock enhanced perks.

So whenever you reshape a weapon with enhanced perks, you'll need to spend Ascendant Alloys. For each enhanced perk you apply, you'll need to use spend one Ascendant Alloy. Other than this, there's no other use for this crafting material, so it's okay if you don't really have too stacks of these in your inventory.

How to craft weapons?

The crafting feature has been simplified in the game. To be able to craft a weapon, you'll first have to extract its pattern.

Earlier, you had to kill enemies with a red border weapon to successfully extract their patterns and additional crafting materials. However, Bungie remvamped the crafting mechanic in Lightfall, so you won't have to defeat enemies with it. You can just extract the pattern directly.

Once you've extracted enough patterns from a weapon, you'll be able to craft it at the Enclave on Mars. If you're crafting the weapon for the first time, you'll have a select few perks available, but if you're reshaping a weapon, you'll have access to a lot of perks depending upon the weapon level.

