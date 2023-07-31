The Destiny 2 Season 22 raid might be in trouble even before launch

Destiny 2 Season 22 is scheduled to see the reprisal of an older raid. Every year, Bungie releases two raids in the game. The first goes live a few weeks after they release a new expansion. The second raid, meanwhile, is a reprised raid that is taken out of the content vault and updated before being launched during the third season of that expansion.

The Lightfall expansion is no different. The first raid for this was Root of Nightmares, where Guardians worked together to defeat Nezarec, a disciple of the Witness. The second raid, scheduled to go live on September 1 in Destiny 2 Season 22, is still unknown, but it might already be in deep trouble.

The Destiny 2 Season 22 raid might be overshadowed by Starfield

Based on information revealed by Bungie in their latest blog post, the Destiny 2 Season 22 raid is scheduled to go live on September 1. Considering that this is going to be a reprised raid, a raid race will also take place. For the first 48 hours, Contest Mode will be enabled. Once players complete the raid on Contest Mode, they will be able to access the Challenge Mode for even better rewards.

While it's currently unclear which raid will be reprised, it must be noted that Starfield early access also goes live on September 1. Considering players from all around the world have been eagerly awaiting Starfield for a considerable amount of time, a large number of players will be lining up to get their hands on Bethesda's newest RPG.

Although the two games might be vastly different in nature, Starfield does have the capacity to overshadow Destiny 2 Season 22 at this point. Furthermore, the latter has been plagued with a lot of issues of late, so if Bethesda's RPG does end up overshadowing the Destiny 2 Season 22 reprised raid, it wouldn't really be a surprise.

What makes things worse is that despite players complaining about the issues that they've been facing, Bungie is yet to fix them, which is rather unfortunate at this point. A few days ago, the developers decided to disable a few mods. They continue to remain disabled, and it's hard to say when they will be enabled again.

Additionally, the Lightfall expansion was hyped up to be the most important expansion in the series so far. It introduced players to something known as the Veil. But Bungie failed to explain what it was during the campaign, and when they did, it was done poorly.

All these instances indicate that Starfield, in all likelihood, will overshadow the Destiny 2 Season 22 raid. However, only time will tell if that actually happens or not.