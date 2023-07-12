"The story has been relegated to an audiobook": Destiny 2 players upset about the poor content delivery model in Season of the Deep

Destiny 2 has received a lot of criticism lately. From constantly crashing servers to the overwhelming presence of cheaters in the game, a lot has been going wrong ever since Lightfall went live. However, one of the primary complaints about Bungie's first-person shooter is the way the expansion and the seasonal storyline were executed.

Ever since Lightfall went live, Bungie has been having a tough time with respect to the story delivery in Destiny 2. Not only was the campaign rushed, but it also didn't offer enough information about the Veil, which was believed to be an artifact of mystical proportions.

Fast forward to the Season of the Deep, and Bungie has resorted to revealing major plot points through audio logs. This is something that the game's community doesn't like at all.

Ablon @_Ablon_ @DestinyBulletn The utter lack of "Hey, be sure to check this out!" and the fact that story has been relegated to an audiobook instead of actual gameplay in an FPS really makes me sad. @DestinyBulletn The utter lack of "Hey, be sure to check this out!" and the fact that story has been relegated to an audiobook instead of actual gameplay in an FPS really makes me sad.

Destiny 2 players upset about the way the current seasonal storyline is being handled

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn The number of comments I'm seeing from people who either forgot that Veil Containment is a weekly thing or didn't know about it in the first place really highlights this poor content delivery model. The number of comments I'm seeing from people who either forgot that Veil Containment is a weekly thing or didn't know about it in the first place really highlights this poor content delivery model.

Although audio logs have been present in Destiny 2 for a while now, they were never really used to reveal major details about the game's lore.

While a lot of players prefer knowing the lore, they don't really listen to these audio logs. The fact that Bungie is pushing it in this format has caused many to be unhappy.

Patrick Birner @Azure_paladin @DestinyBulletn What is veil contaimnet and where do I access it? I haven't touch Neptune in like 2 months @DestinyBulletn What is veil contaimnet and where do I access it? I haven't touch Neptune in like 2 months

While some didn't know that these audio logs were a weekly affair, others were unaware that these logs existed in the first place.

SupineSpace39 @SupineSpace39 @DestinyBulletn Wait what about the Veil? Lol. Where do you launch this from? I thought I unlocked the new Strand aspects or w/e but idk anymore @DestinyBulletn Wait what about the Veil? Lol. Where do you launch this from? I thought I unlocked the new Strand aspects or w/e but idk anymore

There are some individuals who knew about this, but they didn't bother to check in because they consider it to be a boring way of telling a story. This is especially the case when it revolves around the Veil, which also happens to be a key factor in the ongoing Light vs Darkness saga in Destiny 2.

demonjoe🔸 @demonjoeTV



Pure apathy, which sucks because from what I've heard there's some cool stuff being told through those voicelines, but eh @DestinyBulletn I've known its a thing for a while, but haven't bothered with actually doing it since its such a boring way of story tellingPure apathy, which sucks because from what I've heard there's some cool stuff being told through those voicelines, but eh @DestinyBulletn I've known its a thing for a while, but haven't bothered with actually doing it since its such a boring way of story tellingPure apathy, which sucks because from what I've heard there's some cool stuff being told through those voicelines, but eh

Seiji @NewtypeSeiji @DestinyBulletn At MINIMUM there should be something in your milestones in the director or your quest screen at the start of each week @DestinyBulletn At MINIMUM there should be something in your milestones in the director or your quest screen at the start of each week

The way that Bungie handled Destiny 2 Lightfall is rather odd. The campaign felt very hasty. Moreover, the entire expansion felt like a filler episode of an anime series. What's worse is that the developer had been hyping up the Witness for a good while but didn't give him enough time in the story.

Furthermore, the ending of the campaign felt underwhelming. The Veil is such an important paracausal object, but the repercussions of the Darkness and the Witness having used it is yet to be felt.

DRAGON_STORM_4 🇦🇺 @DRAGON_STORM_4

With the release of Lightfall, my drive to play is basically all gone. @DestinyBulletn Found out that it was a thing, now finding out it's weekly, and still can't be bothered to do it.With the release of Lightfall, my drive to play is basically all gone. @DestinyBulletn Found out that it was a thing, now finding out it's weekly, and still can't be bothered to do it.With the release of Lightfall, my drive to play is basically all gone.

However, all hope isn't lost. Bungie is known to learn from its mistakes. If this is a content delivery model that the developer has been working on, there are so many ways to refine it and execute it.

Hopefully, by the time The Final Shape showcase goes live, Bungie will have sorted things out. If not, the future of Sol will look very bleak.

