"I feel like there hasn't been a day where there have been no issues": Players react after Bungie disables multiple Destiny 2 mods

With every passing day, Bungie finds itself in hot water with respect to Destiny 2. Over the past few seasons, the game has been riddled with problems, and many fans have complained about not being able to play the game. From basic server issues and game-breaking bugs to cheaters, players have had to face many problems on a regular basis.

Ever since Destiny 2 Lightfall went live, it looks like the servers went for a toss. Moreover, players believe the campaign itself is mediocre, considering that Bungie fails to explain some major plot points that are important to the lore.

The latest cause of outrage comes after the developer had to disable some mods in the title due to a game-breaking bug.

Patrick Birner @Azure_paladin @BungieHelp I feel like there hasn't been a day where there have been no issues with....anything really. Either way I'm gonna play once I get back home from work

Bungie disables Bolstering Detonation and three other mods in Destiny 2 after a game-breaking glitch is uncovered

Bungie Help @BungieHelp Due to an issue, we have temporarily disabled the Bolstering Detonation, Focusing Strike, Impact Induction, and Momentum Transfer mods.

The glitch in question was detected by a popular Destiny 2 content creator known as Cheese Forever. According to them, if players keep switching between armor with Focusing Strike, Bolstering Detonation, Impact Induction, and Momentum Transfer mods, they would instantly get their Supers and melee energy back.

Cpt VooDoo @cpt_voodoo @BungieHelp I’m sorry, but having to disable so many mods limits the game experience so much it really doesn’t make me wanna log in and play… Even if it’s Solstice. So no Eververse purchases from me

Although there's a certain skill curve associated with this, there's still a large number of players who would be able to do it without breaking a sweat.

Scott Phoenix @ScottiePhoenix @BungieHelp Due to multiple issues, Bungie needs new management.

Players took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the bug. Some said it ruins the overall game experience. Others stated that Bungie could do with some new management, considering so many issues were cropping up.

Cpt VooDoo @cpt_voodoo @BungieHelp Hire more QA so you’re better off before deploying patches to the game

Bendak Starkiller @EspadaOU812 @BungieHelp Sonds like a classic let’s put something out as fast as we can without doing any QA on it… fast over quality here at bungie.

Many players also believe that Bungie is more concerned about speed rather than doing a proper QA check of the patches it puts out with respect to Destiny 2.

Matthew Smith @Mattaus1982 @BungieHelp Is there a reason to play atm then? Cos I’m sure that at least a few of my builds use at least 1 or 2 of those mods. Just seems every week there is something new wrong and needs fixing or something new gets disabled it’s just a never ending thing.

What's more interesting is the fact that the four mods that Bungie has disabled can be found in almost every meta-build in Destiny 2 (for all three subclasses). Disabling them does hamper the efficacy of a build, especially in activities like Grandmaster Nightfalls and Raids.

yeehaw @penislipper @BungieHelp Well there goes all my builds

Considering that these are important mods, Bungie might employ a fix sooner than later. However, the fact that the developer had to disable the mods in the first place is somewhat disappointing to see.

Anonymous @lXGaimMasterXl @BungieHelp So with no Utility Kickstart, that now makes half the mods of my build disabled. So stoked to go grind Solstice now...so stoked....

If this is how the servers and the game is going to behave in the coming days, Bungie might have a hard time convincing players to purchase The Final Shape, which is the final expansion in the Light vs Darkness saga.

While everyone is excited about the upcoming expansion, there's a sentiment of distrust brewing among players. Bungie hyped up Destiny 2 Lightfall a lot but failed to deliver on the campaign. Fans can only hope that the developer has a plan to fix all the issues before the final campaign goes live.