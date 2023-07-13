5 MMORPGs with the most active player base in 2023

With the plethora of MMORPGs available in the market, it's interesting to see which titles appeal to players the most. Several factors, including storyline, gameplay, skill system, combat style, world design, and even nostalgia, influence the success and popularity of these games. This article lists five MMORPGs with the most active player bases as of July 2023.

The massive popularity of these titles is indicative of their status as the pillars of the acclaimed genre. From World of Warcraft to Final Fantasy, a huge number of players dedicate their time to these amazing games.

Destiny 2 and four other MMORPGs with the most active player base in 2023

1) Old School RuneScape

Boasting a daily player count of 1.8 million, Old School RuneScape still manages to be the top MMORPG 10 years after its release. An important factor for the game's longstanding success is the nostalgia it provides to fans of the RuneScape franchise. It is a sandbox MMORPG that features a large PvP community and even bigger open-world content.

With its harsh learning curve, you can never run out of things to do in Old School RuneScape. Each of its four classes provides rewarding and unique gameplay experiences. While the title's visuals and graphic design may feel outdated, it makes up for it with its interesting combat and crafting mechanics.

2) World of Warcraft

MMORPG enthusiasts seem to prefer old-school titles. World of Warcraft is one of the most popular games of the genre, and it still has 1.2 million active players daily. It is one of the games that established the genre, so its massive success, even 11 years after its launch, is no surprise.

World of Warcraft features hybrid combat and intense grinding mechanics. Its long dungeons and raids, combined with its action-packed combat system, offer a solid gaming experience.

3) Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn

Final Fantasy XIV is one of the most popular titles in the Final Fantasy franchise. Initially released in 2010, the game hosts 1.2 million active players daily. Despite being launched more than a decade ago, its stunning visual design and rich storyline have managed to keep players immersed.

Final Fantasy XIV features 19 classes, and players can make eight characters in a single world. The diverse class selection allows for a plethora of customizations. It's also perfect for solo and group players due to the game's very welcoming and enthusiastic community.

4) Path of Exile

Path of Exile features one of the biggest and most comprehensive passive skill trees in all of MMORPGs. Its complicated gameplay mechanics allow for a multitude of possible storylines and combat styles. The game attracts one million daily players.

Although lacking in terms of graphics, Path of Exile's challenging gameplay and missions provide a rich gaming experience. Skills and abilities have also been reworked. The density of content and mechanics may not be beginner-friendly, but they're definitely interesting enough to keep players hooked for years.

5) Destiny 2

Bungie's MMORPG shooter game has hit the mark with its compelling storyline and thrilling gameplay. It has 800,000 daily players. In the game, there are three main classes players can choose from, which branch out further into 12 unique sub-classes.

Released in 2017, Destiny 2 is a massive upgrade from its predecessor, Destiny 1. Its improved sound design, graphics, and content attract a huge fanbase. It also features a diverse weapon system, which further enhances the players' combat experience.

These are the biggest MMORPGs with the most active player base. You can check out this article to explore more titles from this genre made by indie developers.

