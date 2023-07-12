Top 5 MMORPGs from indie developers

The gaming industry has witnessed a surge in independent developers making their way into the MMORPG genre. Their creativity has helped develop games that offer a new perspective to the conventional titles of the MMORPG genre. Many of these offer a fresh, new, imaginative world where you can go on explorations or play with your friends.

With that being said, this article lists some of the best MMORPGs created by indie developers.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The Day Before, Fractured, and three other MMORPGs by indie developers

5) The Day Before

The Day Before (Image via Fntastic)

The Day Before is an upcoming horror survival MMORPG from developer Fntastic and publisher MytonaFntastic. It is expected to release on November 10, 2023, and will offer cross-platform functionality across PC and consoles. The Day Before is based on post-pandemic America and appears to be visually impressive. It is made on Unreal Engine 5, leaving player expectations high.

Players must combat zombie-like enemies and other scavengers on an open-world map. The setting gives players a refreshing change from the typical fantasy games featuring swords and shields with a diverse range of weapons, vehicles, and urban landscapes.

Although there is still much to learn about it, the gameplay video suggests that it has the potential to offer an incredibly enjoyable experience.

4) Fractured Online

Fractured Online is an open-world sandbox MMORPG different from conventional games of this genre. Developed by Dynamight Studios, it falls under the medieval fantasy category.

Here, players can engage in competitive or cooperative gameplay, depending on their preferences. It boasts an interactive environment with an action-packed combat style and a comprehensive skill system that prioritizes learning and expertise rather than simply relying on levels and equipment.

You must choose between three classes, the Humans, Wildfolks, or Demons. There are other character classes, too, including crafters, merchants, farmers, shepherds, miners, and scavengers. Players don't need to grind every day to enjoy the game. You can also join your friends in adventures and quests.

Fans of the MMORPG genre will undoubtedly find Fractured Online interesting.

3) Madworld Age of Darkness

Madworld Age of Darkness is an isometric dark fantasy game with a stylized art style and intense action RPG battle system. Developed by Jandisoft, the title was released in April 2023.

The game is platform-independent, running on HTML5, so basically, you can enjoy it on any platform with a web browser. Moreover, the game features a class system based on weapons and a detailed character development system, thus offering you a range of options to keep you entertained.

Madworld Age of Darkness delivers its message with its compelling storyline. It has crazy artwork with hand-drawn background images. You will have to fight ancient bosses, understand their attack styles, and defeat them with the help of your friends.

2) Embers Adrift

Embers Adrift is a sandbox group-based MMORPG that fans of the genre must check out. The game is developed by Stormhaven Studios and was released in October 2022.

While this medieval fantasy game features some PvP encounters, its primary focus is team-oriented PvE gameplay. The challenges within the game are designed to bring players together to overcome challenging obstacles.

To create a more immersive experience, Stormhaven Studios has deliberately omitted a mini-map and implemented high-stake quests. The studio aims to instill a sense of adventure without excessive guidance. If you seek a new sandbox game with a strong emphasis on PvE content, Embers Adrift is a great choice.

1) Zenith The Last City

Developed by Ramen VR, Zenith The Last City was released in January 2022. It offers a fully immersive virtual reality experience and lets players go on quests in its vast open metropolis world, engage in battles with enemies, and acquire new skills. There are dungeons, PvP battles, puzzles as well as social activities.

Although virtual reality MMORPGs have yet to truly flourish, Zenith has become one of the top-selling games since its launch. Zenith has shattered the barriers accommodating Oculus, SteamVR, and PlayStation VR headsets, ensuring accessibility regardless of one's chosen VR hardware.

If you like exhilarating adventures with a virtual reality universe, Zenith The Last City is a must-try.

If you enjoy playing games of this genre, check out some MMORPGs to look forward to in 2023 as well as MMORPGs that have the best PvP activities.

