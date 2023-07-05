5 MMORPGs for PC with the best PvP activities

MMORPGs are a genre of video games that involve a huge number of players simultaneously interacting with a virtual world. They have gained immense popularity over the years, offering fans worlds filled with adventure and social interactions. In these titles, players can customize their characters, participate in PvP and PvE battles, embark on story and side quests, and so on.

PvP, short for Player versus Player, is a gameplay feature most commonly found in MMORPGs. Here, one can directly engage in battles with other players all around the world.

This article lists five MMORPGs that have the best PvP activities.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Guild Wars 2, Albion Online, and three other MMORPGs with the best PvP activities

1) Guild Wars 2

Whether it's large-scale arena PvPs or open-world battlegrounds, Guild Wars 2 has one of the best PvP among all MMORPGs. Unlike other games in the genre, where you might have to unlock PvP battles, this title allows you to jump directly into the action. Players have maxed-out abilities, and all of their classes are unlocked.

The PvP battles in Guild Wars are super fast-paced and have an extremely high skill cap. There are lots of skills with dodges and combos/mechanics. The builds are highly customizable, and there are multiple team roles that allow you to find one to fit your playstyle.

Guild Wars 2 offers a refreshing PvP experience that rewards skillful play and strategic decision-making.

2) Albion Online

Albion Online is one of the few isometric MMORPGs that focus on its PvP. The title has sandbox gameplay, and there are no classes. It features an open-world PvP system that allows players to roam the color-coded zones, which have their own specific rules.

In the red and black zones, you can lose all your items when you die, and others can pick them up. In the overworld, the zones have different sets of rules, and some of them are full of loot.

The game has a lot of point-and-click damage abilities as well as many forms of blocks, shields, and invisibility. Small-scale encounters, such as 3v3 and 5v5 battles, are the most balanced and fun to play.

3) Warhammer Online: Return of Reckoning

Warhammer Online was shut down years ago, but die-hard fans of the game came together and decided to start it again. Thus, it was reborn as Warhammer Online: Return of Reckoning. This MMORPG has been active since 2014 and runs on a private server mostly handled by the fanbase.

Fans consider it to have one of the best Player versus Player experiences, with real mass PvP strategy, macro gameplay, unique mechanics, social interactions, and so on.

Warhammer Online PvP consists of an open world with battlefield objectives. There are endless battles throughout the world, with giant fortresses to siege. These battles can have as many as 500 players at the same time.

4) The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online (abbreviated as ESO) features a large PvP map with smaller-scale battlegrounds. Players can join the ESO PvP campaigns and get different rewards.

There is a three-alliance war that takes place in the Cyrodiil zone that becomes available at level 10. Players entering the Cyrodiil before max attributes will gain attribute boosts that are temporary.

ESO has fast-paced combat with the ability to kill people in less than a second. Battlegrounds can be the most fun if you like versatility in builds. They support 12 participants, who will be divided into three teams of four players each.

ESO's PvP system provides a mix of large-scale warfare and smaller encounters, catering to different playstyles and preferences.

5) Black Desert Online

BDO is a visually stunning MMORPG that offers a wide range of PvP activities. It may seem like WoW's war mode with a twist, as players can flag themselves as PvP and gank each other as much as they want. They can also gank unflagged players, but that would result in penalties.

If you like arena PvP, BDO is a great choice for you. Its arena system has a voice chat that can be used to interact with everyone. The game also has a ranking system. The top player of the class will be honored with a statue in the battle arena.

With its action-packed combat system and ability to customize characters extensively, Black Desert Online delivers an immersive PvP experience that keeps players coming back for more.

PvP battles add an additional layer of excitement and thrill to the MMORPGs as you get to face other players. Unlike with computer-controlled enemies, you will be able to play various forms of battles, including one-on-one duels, team battles, or large-scale conflicts.

The five games listed above are handpicked, and they will surely provide you with an engaging PvP experience. Whether you seek intense battles or strategic combat, these titles are sure to satisfy your thirst for competitive gaming.

