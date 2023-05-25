Black Desert Online's Land of the Morning Light expansion: Release date, new Awakening classes, limited sale, and more

The next Black Desert Online expansion, Land of the Morning Light, now has a release date for PC users worldwide. This upcoming expansion to the action-packed MMO is based heavily on Korean folklore and fables. In addition, Land of the Morning Light will feature 10 powerful bosses, two new Awakening classes, memorable stories, and so much more.

Black Desert Online’s new expansion doesn’t arrive until June 14, 2023. Players who don't want to wait can take part in the Summer Season content in this game starting today, May 25. This will let players collect Summer Seals and have a chance to earn their own Dream Horse.

Black Desert Online’s Land of the Morning Light expansion revealed

Black Desert Online's upcoming expansion brings a depiction of medeival Korea to life (Image via Pearl Abyss)

One can pre-order Land of the Morning Light on Steam for $49.99 (normally $79.99), but this offer is available for a limited time. In this upcoming expansion to BDO, players can look forward to a gorgeous landscape inspired by Korea’s medieval Joseon period.

Pearl Abyss collaborated with 20 institutions from that country to make this happen. This includes the National Museum of Korea and the Korea Tourism Organization, with a goal of recreating historic landmarks. The developers also updated classic folktales from Korea’s past to make them have a worldwide appeal.

One of the best features of Black Desert Online’s upcoming Land of the Morning Light expansion is that it has a non-linear narrative. Eight stories told through 15 chapters will let players explore this new saga however they please.

Naturally, this means there are fresh bosses to tackle. The DLC will feature 10 mythical bosses that Black Desert Online players can challenge at customized difficulty levels. Whether you fight them alone or in a team, beating them will reward you handsomely.

Each boss has one of three attributes: Sun, Moon, or Earth, which affects their AP and DP. As the fights against these new foes progress, you can acquire Light Orbs, which are points that allow you to enhance Sun, Moon, or Earth attributes and deal more damage to bosses. It will also help reduce incoming damage.

Though the expansion initially teased nine bosses, the 10th is coming on launch day, the mysterious Imoogi.

A fantastic feature in Black Desert Online’s Land of the Morning Light is that it offers the second new-player starting zone. Gamers can begin in this new region at a fresh level 1 and enjoy a new-player experience.

The twin female classes of Woosa and Maegu will receive their Awakened classes soon. The former will receive her Awakened class in May, with Maegu’s dropping in June 2023.

Woosa’s Awakening will feature a variety of strange flowers in a variety of ways. The Moonlit Blast ability has her detonate various flowers around her, causing heavy AoE damage. She also has Floral Burst that creates seeds in front of her. These will turn into flowers and explode after a brief delay.

Maegu’s Awakening class is still in development, but players will find she re-learns how to wield her fan in Black Desert Online. This class will boast a melee-focused combat system, piercing foes with her fiery Foxspirit attacks.

She will also have debuffs and AoE damage as well. Her movement skills may not be extensive, but she will reportedly have a wide variety of them to utilize. This means she will see a very interesting Awakening class.

Players of all classes will also be able to construct a ship, the Panokseon, in this new DLC. While a combat vessel, it can also hold a significant-sized crew. Another interesting feature in this expansion is the Sniper Rifle, which will let players target specific monster parts during combat.

While players have to wait until June 14 for Land of the Morning to arrive in Black Desert Online, the Summer Season is available now. It allows gamers to focus on trying to unlock their Dream Horse by completing Courser Awakening. This way, they can also farm up Summer Seals, which can unlock a variety of fun rewards.

