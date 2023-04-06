Black Desert Online - Maegu class guide: Abilities, combos, crystals, and more

Although Maegu has been available in Black Desert Online on PC for a few months now, it was recently brought to consoles. This class is different from many others already present in the game, as it's a close-range mage. You don't need to be resilient, since you’re going to want to use her deceptive skills and be evasive. She uses a Foxspirit Charm as her main weapon and the Binyeo Knife as the secondary.

Maegu is one of two twins, with her sister being Woosa of the Woodo school. She calls the Land of the Morning Light home, and with her war fan in hand, she devastates her enemies with the power of storms. If you’ve ever wanted to play as a mystical, tricky fox spirit, this is definitely the way to go.

Note: Abilities in this guide will use the PC notation.

Black Desert Online Maegu class guide

Maegu, as a class in Black Desert Online, is fairly movement-heavy, as she must use her skills to dart around the battlefield as required. An important element that makes her incredibly fun is just how many ridiculous things you can do with her. From making clones, spinning around, and interrupting the movement of your foes, she’s a fantastic, agile character.

These are a selection of abilities for Maegu in Black Desert Online for PlayStation (Image via Pearl Abyss)

It’s incredibly satisfying to try her out, and when you first create one, you’ll get a peek at several of her special abilities and attacks before long. Given below are a list of abilities that you should be aware of while using this Black Desert Online class. Furthermore, an image of the preview area of the Maegu class has been provided, so you can see what some of the PlayStation notations are.

Abilities

Foxspirit: Deceiver (Q): Maegu creates a clone that they can swap spots with in a pinch.

Maegu creates a clone that they can swap spots with in a pinch. Foxspirit: Tag (RMB): A wave of charms erupt forward, and explode after a brief delay.

A wave of charms erupt forward, and explode after a brief delay. Soulflame (E): Lowering her stance, she throws a charm that burns an enemy (DOT).

Lowering her stance, she throws a charm that burns an enemy (DOT). Soulsnare (F): Spinning forward, she throws her charm to interrupt opponents’ movements. Particularly short range.

Spinning forward, she throws her charm to interrupt opponents’ movements. Particularly short range. Spirit Step (Shift+Direction): An incredible evasive move, she spins her body and dives in a direction.

An incredible evasive move, she spins her body and dives in a direction. Charm Mastery (LMB, Direction+LMB): This is Maegu’s ability to use Jwado School attacks and incantations

Maegu boasts a wealth of abilities in Black Desert Online, like any other class in the game. Her LMB attacks are more direct and combative attacks, while her RMB skills use her charms to decimate foes.

LMB/RMB Abilities

Bared Claws (A/D+LMB): She moves and strikes swiftly, with a claw attack.

She moves and strikes swiftly, with a claw attack. Spirited Away (S+LMB): Charms the enemy before blasting them with flames.

Charms the enemy before blasting them with flames. Heavenward Dance (W+RMB): Explosive charms burst forward, dealing damage to anyone caught.

Explosive charms burst forward, dealing damage to anyone caught. Petalblast (S+RMB): Moving backward, she scatters charms before her, that burst toward enemies.

Moving backward, she scatters charms before her, that burst toward enemies. Ghost Bomb (A/D+RMB): An evasive tactic, she moves to the side and throws an explosive charm.

Some of Maegu’s skills in Black Desert Online are focused on powerful burst attacks, which are noted with the Shift key. By combining the Shift key and your primary attack buttons, there are some useful moves you can try to surprise your enemies and potentially defeat them.

Shift Abilities

Petal Play (Shift+LMB): Pushes enemies back with her raw power.

Pushes enemies back with her raw power. Bristling Sparks (Shift+RMB): She spins forward a group of spirit charms that deal a DOT. If you stab it with the Binyeo Knife, it explodes, dealing incredible damage.

She spins forward a group of spirit charms that deal a DOT. If you stab it with the Binyeo Knife, it explodes, dealing incredible damage. Foxflare (Shift+Q): This ability creates a clone, followed by a powerful explosion.

This ability creates a clone, followed by a powerful explosion. Spirit Swirl (Shift+F): Spirit Swirl simply deals incredible fire damage.

Positioning and movement are of great importance in regular Black Desert Online gameplay. Considering that Maegu is a short-range mage, players must always be mindful of her positioning skills. Don't worry, she has no shortage of them in the game.

These can vary, depending on if you’re moving forward or going backward, so be aware of that. The forward-moving abilities charge, while the backward motion is for retreating.

Positioning Abilities

Path of Petals (W+F, Hold F): This attack rushes her forward, in a fox-like charge.

This attack rushes her forward, in a fox-like charge. Soul Tear (W+Q): Becoming possessed by the fox spirit, she lunges forward and attacks.

Becoming possessed by the fox spirit, she lunges forward and attacks. Flower Shroud (W/S+E): Enemies who walk into the field that this creates will take great damage.

Enemies who walk into the field that this creates will take great damage. Lurking Claws (S+F): Throwing a charm, she teleports behind the target to attack. You can press F after the second hit to activate a third attack from behind.

As expected, Maegu has a variety of evasion-based abilities. These are perhaps the most important skills to know for this Black Desert Online class, considering that it’s primarily evasion-based. As such, it’s not a bad idea to consider investing a significant amount of skill points into these abilities.

Finally, the class' most unique mechanic is her clone. She has several abilities that create a clone, and can then use Prime: Foxspirit: Deceiver (Q) to swap places with that clone. Although it's nearly instant, you aren't protected during this change. This is a Succession ability with Maegu in Black Desert Online and works with Soul Tear (W+Q), Bared Claws (A/D + LMB), and (Flower Shroud (W+E).

Skill Cancel examples for Maegu

One of the great things about Black Desert Online is that the combo system is incredibly flexible. You can combine a wealth of abilities to chain together tons of damage, while remaining incredibly mobile. Maegu has some Succession Skill Cancels that are worth knowing.

For those who don't remember or are unaware, Succession skills enhance your pre-awakening skills, which grant you the “Prime” version of these abilities. These are usually used with the C button on your keyboard (C+W, et al).

The way that it works is while you’re using your abilities, you can cancel them into the new ability, which cuts down on animation times and creates specific effects. For example, Spirit Step in Black Desert Online will skill the first Super Armor, but grants you immediate invincibility if you Skill Cancel into it on Maegu.

Succession Skills that can be canceled into with examples

Spirit Step: Charm Mastery, Lurking Claws, Foxflare

Charm Mastery, Lurking Claws, Foxflare Spirit Swirl: Soul Tear, Heavenward Dance, Foxflare

Soul Tear, Heavenward Dance, Foxflare Petal Play: Spirited Away, Bared Claws

Spirited Away, Bared Claws Foxspirit: Tag: Spirit Step, Bared Claws, Flower Shroud

Spirit Step, Bared Claws, Flower Shroud Bristling Sparks: Spirit GStep, Ghost Bomb, Lurking Claws

Essentially, almost any ability with a long animation can be canceled into. This is just an example of some of the skills that you can use to chain these attacks together.

Combo and Crystal suggestions for Maegu

As mentioned earlier, Black Desert Online is incredibly flexible when it comes to combos. That said, some players have come up with excellent combos that you can take advantage of without having to do the work of experimenting yourself. As such, the Maegu class has some pretty stellar combos to practice.

Here are a few combos you can try with the inputs that you need to be aware of, instead of the actual abilities themselves. It must be mentioned that many of Maegu’s abilities consume stamina, so you shouldn't burn her out by overextending yourself.

Basic Combo: S+F, Shift+Direction, W+Q, W+RMB, W+E

S+F, Shift+Direction, W+Q, W+RMB, W+E AOE Combo: Shift+Q, Q, W+Q, F [Hold F], Shift+LMB, Q, W+RMB, W+E

Shift+Q, Q, W+Q, F [Hold F], Shift+LMB, Q, W+RMB, W+E Succession Combo (Movement): Shift+W, W+F, F, W+E, W+Q

Shift+W, W+F, F, W+E, W+Q Extended Succession Combo for PVE: Shift+Q, W/S+E, Shift+LMB, S, LMB, W+RMB, Shift+RMB, RMB, S+RMB, Shift+F, S+Space, repeat. (Pull with A/D+LMB and LMB for evasion debuff and AP buff)

Shift+Q, W/S+E, Shift+LMB, S, LMB, W+RMB, Shift+RMB, RMB, S+RMB, Shift+F, S+Space, repeat. (Pull with A/D+LMB and LMB for evasion debuff and AP buff) Infinite Loop Succession Combo for Grinding: A/D+LMB, RMB, Space, S+LMB, Shift+LMB, Shift+Q, Shift+RMB, W+RMB, RMB, Space, Shift+F, S+LMB, Shift+LMB, Shift+Q, W+RMB, repeat

A/D+LMB, RMB, Space, S+LMB, Shift+LMB, Shift+Q, Shift+RMB, W+RMB, RMB, Space, Shift+F, S+LMB, Shift+LMB, Shift+Q, W+RMB, repeat PVP Succession Combo: S+F, S+E, RMB, Space, Shift+Q, F, Shift+LMB, A/D+LMB (Can be ended with W+RMB or E)

S+F, S+E, RMB, Space, Shift+Q, F, Shift+LMB, A/D+LMB (Can be ended with W+RMB or E) Duel Succession Combo: W/S+E, Shift+Q, Shift+LMB, S+LMB, RMB, Space (Start with Shift+RMB or W/S+E for stun CC)

In Black Desert Online, you can slot crystals into your gear to receive additional abilities. While you can, of course, put whatever you desire into your gear, here are some suggestions that are better for the Maegu class:

PVE Crystal Build: Ah’krad Crystal x2, Rebellious Spirit Crystal x2, Red Battlefield Crystal: Adamantine x2, Ancient Magic Crystal of Crimson Flame - Power x2, Dark Red Fang Crystal - Valor x2, Corrupted Magic Crystal x2

Ah’krad Crystal x2, Rebellious Spirit Crystal x2, Red Battlefield Crystal: Adamantine x2, Ancient Magic Crystal of Crimson Flame - Power x2, Dark Red Fang Crystal - Valor x2, Corrupted Magic Crystal x2 PVP Crystal Build (Damage Reduction Armor, full Human Damage): Glorious Crystal of Gallantry - Lucas x2, Red Spirit Crystal x2, Crystal of Elkarr x2, Corrupted Magic Crystal x2, JIN: Magic Crystal - Viper x2, Red Battlefield Crystal: Viper x2, Red Battlefield Crystal: Carmae x2, Ancient Spirit’s Crystal - Swiftness x1

Maegu is an incredibly fun and agile character class in Black Desert Online. While the inputs will differ on both PlayStation and Xbox One consoles, it's essentially a satisfying, flexible class that allows you to deal plenty of damage to your foes at close range and then dive out in a pinch in this action MMO.

