Black Desert Online patch 2.71 official notes: Improved UI changes to Black Desert+ app, font size changes, and more

Black Desert Online received a new update today that introduced some minor changes to some of its UI and app font sizes.

Along with this, another recent set of changes brought an extensive amount of updates to the Weekly Quests, as well as, Solare Hall of Fame.

Black Desert Online fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up the oficial website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Black Desert Online patch 2.71 official notes

1) Black Desert+ updates on Wednesday, April 5, 2023:

Changed so the font size of the device will no longer affect the app.

Improved the UI of the region selection screen in the initial settings of the Black Desert+ app.

2) Previous major changes

Quest & Knowledge

Contribution Weekly Quests

Added new weekly Contribution Quests, allowing players to gain a large amount of Contribution EXP.

Requirements for the weekly Contribution Quests are as follows: Subjugation quest: Available from Lv. 56 or higher.

Gathering/Training/Farming/Bartering/Sailing/Hunting quest: Available from Lv. 49 and higher.

The amount of Contribution EXP that can be obtained by completing the quest varies depending on player’s current number of Contribution Points.

(Adventurers with Contribution Points between 220 and 349 are eligible to accept the quest.

Players can only accept and complete one of the quests listed below.

The newly added Subjugation weekly contribution quests can be completed simultaneously with the existing Cadry and Shultz Guard weekly Contribution Quests.

Please note that the Contribution EXP Increase effect of Caphras – Journal of Glory and Elion – Tome of the Sun will not be applied to the following quests.

Changed so that the alerts for encountering the Phantom Knight and Giath are displayed on the bottom of the screen during the Balenos main questline.

Fixed so that while defeating Defenders of the Ancient Holy Shrine during the “Ancient Shrine” quest, each slate fragment can be obtained at an equal probability.

Node and Conquest War

Fixed the issue where the Node War shop available after occupying a node could not be used after server maintenance.

NPC, Background, Sound – Black Desert Online (BDO) Update 2.71 Patch Notes

Solare Hall of Fame

Displayed the statues of adventurers who achieved first place in each class in the official season of Arena of Solare in the Hall of Fame.

Added statues of Adventurers who achieved first place in Woosa and Maegu classes in the official season of Arena of Solare to the Hall of Fame.

When interacting with “Solare Knight” in the Hall of Fame, players can exchange 20 energy for the “Blessing of a Great Knight” buff effect.

Blessing of a Great Knight: Breath EXP +10% for 10 hours

UI

Changed the “Owned Crystals” window title to “Crystal Inventory.”

Improved the alerts displayed when using the Crystal Preset function:

When trying to transfuse a crystal without having selected a preset tab

When trying to transfuse when the crystal inventory is empty

Other UI

Improved the alert displayed when moving crystals into the crystal inventory.

Fixed so that during Conversation, Knowledge titles will now automatically wrap onto a new line if too long.

Web

Fixed the issue where links added in the Community Editor would open in the current window even when “New Window” was selected.

Fixed the issue where occasional email verification requests persisted despite having completed email verification when logging in from a rarely accessed location.

Fixed the issue where the “See More” button at the bottom of the openID login area could not be clicked when the launcher was minimized.

Added Jordan to the list of countries available for registering the player’s phone number in Account Information.

Fixed the issue where image uploading would loop when writing a community post on a mobile device.

Translations

Changed and unified the following terms in German:

Schminktisch: Serendia → Schminktisch aus Serendia

Flaggendekoration: Sherekhan → Sherekhan-Flaggenschmuck

Bleekerfisch → Spitzschädel-Elritze

[Täglich] Cobrios Bleekerfisch-Manie → [Täglich] Cobrios Liebe für Spitzschädel-Elritzen

Unified Wharf +1 Expansion Coupon.

Schiffsanlegeplatz +1 für Velia

Changed and unified the following terms in French:

Cerf-volant des vœux → Cerf-volant à vœux

Pack Optimisation journalière → Pack d’optimisation journalier

Pack de Pierre de Cron journalier → Pack de Pierre de Cron de tous les jours

[Magnus] Pack de Pierre de Cron quotidien → [Magnus] Pack de Pierre de Cron journalier

[Soldes lunaires] Pack de Pierre de Cron quotidien → [Soldes lunaires] Pack de Pierre de Cron journalier

[Bal de Calpheon] Pack de Pierre de Cron quotidien → [Bal de Calpheon] Pack de Pierre de Cron journalier

Pack de Pierre de Cron de tous les jours → Pack de Pierre de Cron journalier

Emplacement de quai de l’Île d’Iliya +1 → Billet d’extension de quai +1 (Île d’Iliya)

Cartographe → Spécialiste des cartes

Modified or Changed

Fixed the issue of the [Wizard] Glorious Arsha Godr Sphera item’s effects not being displayed.

Fixed the issue where the auto-navigation to the Oquilla’s Eye Wharf Manager was not smooth due to the terrain.

Fixed the issue where the screen would occasionally brighten when waves rolled in the sea.

Fixed the issues of terrain features in certain locations in the Vadabin Sea being displayed abnormally.

Fixed the certain item descriptions that mention Port Ratt and the Kingdom of Haso.

Fixed the issue where the amount of necessary alchemy materials was incorrectly displayed in the Corrupt Oil of Immortality knowledge.

Fixed so the automatic line breaks in the guild notifications appear more natural.

Fixed the issue where, under certain circumstances, the price of items displayed on the Web Central Market and the in-game Central Market were different.

[Wizard] Fixed the issue where the appearance of the Garnier Guitar when equipped on a Wizard was displayed differently than on other classes.

Fixed the issue where workers repeatedly attempted to continue tasks, such as the Tool Workshop, in purchased houses even when there were no materials left in the Storage.

Fixed the issue where intermittently, the dye color on helmet would appear as the previously applied color.

Fixed the description for Fwuffy Llama, as it previously included information unrelated to the Fwuffy Llama’s Special Skill.

Fixed the issue where players could not obtain the Blocked Duzak Tunnel knowledge during the Kamasylvia quest “Ahib Border #2.”

Fixed the overlapping key guide displayed at the bottom of the Bartering UI for the Gamepad UI mode.

Fixed the issue of the Present button and the View Details button overlapping in the Guild Storage for the Gamepad UI mode.

Fixed the issue where players could open both the Present window and the View History window in the Guild Storage simultaneously for the Gamepad UI mode.

Fixed the issue where player character was holding weapons abnormally in certain cutscenes.

