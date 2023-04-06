Black Desert Online server downtime today (April 6): Maintenance schedule for all regions, updates, and more

The Black Desert Online servers will be taken down today April 6, 2023, for some time due to a scheduled maintenance in order to improve the game’s performance across all the platforms.

The servers will be down globally, hence players across different platforms and regions will not be able to access the title irrespective of where they are playing the MMO from.

Black Desert Online PC @NewsBlackDesert Reminder! We have scheduled maintenance tomorrow!



🛠️ Maintenance Schedule 🛠️

4/6 (Thu)

- 01:00 - 05:00 (PDT)

- 04:00 - 08:00 (EDT)

- 08:00 - 12:00 (UTC)

- 10:00 - 14:00 (CEST)



Some events are ending soon! More info below!

pearlabyss.info/BDOMaint0406 Reminder! We have scheduled maintenance tomorrow!🛠️ Maintenance Schedule 🛠️4/6 (Thu)- 01:00 - 05:00 (PDT)- 04:00 - 08:00 (EDT)- 08:00 - 12:00 (UTC)- 10:00 - 14:00 (CEST)Some events are ending soon! More info below! 📢 Reminder! We have scheduled maintenance tomorrow!🛠️ Maintenance Schedule 🛠️ 4/6 (Thu)- 01:00 - 05:00 (PDT)- 04:00 - 08:00 (EDT)- 08:00 - 12:00 (UTC)- 10:00 - 14:00 (CEST) Some events are ending soon! More info below!pearlabyss.info/BDOMaint0406 https://t.co/NJrZhfbUjO

According to the official statement by the developers, the servers will be down for four hours and the maintenance schedule will be starting from 01:00 PDT. hence, players can expect the servers to come back online at around 05:00 PDT.

Both the servers as well as the official Black Desert Online website will be down, however, the latter will have a two-hour maintenance schedule and not a four-hour one.

Here is the regional server maintenance schedule based on time zones:

01:00 - 05:00 PDT

04:00 - 08:00 EDT

08:00 - 12:00 UTC

10:00 - 14:00 CEST

Here is the regional website maintenance schedule based on time zones:

01:00 - 03:00 PDT

04:00 - 06:00 EDT

08:00 - 10:00 UTC

10:00 - 12:00 CEST

What to expect from the Black Desert Online April 6 server maintenance?

The developers have stated that apart from improving the overall gameplay experience and server stability, they will be addressing a few other things in the new patch as well.

Some of the biggest highlights will be the rework that will be making its way to the Trade Lifeskill as well as the adjustments to Wagon Weight. Additionally, there will be Training EXP Adjustments with fixes to some of the several bugs and performance issues that Black Desert Online has been facing for some time now.

Moreover, before the maintenance goes live, there are a couple of events and pearl products which will be ending. Here is a list of all the features players can expect to go offline hours before maintenance kicks off:

Spring Spot Cleaning with Marni’s Support

It's Time to Roll The Dice!

Pearl Shop Update March 22, 2023

As mentioned, the Black Desert Online server maintenance will be lasting for about four hours, however, it can take considerably longer based on how well the patching goes. If there is an issue, it might take a couple fo hours longer for players to log in.

Poll : 0 votes