All Black Desert Online April 2023 codes, rewards, and how to redeem

Black Desert Online offers players new redeem codes every month, which allows them to have an easier time with leveling up their character and dealing with some of the harder end-game content. Using these is one of the best ways to make alternate accounts and characters significantly more powerful, which is why they are something that the community looks forward to every month.

Black Desert Online PC @NewsBlackDesert



Head over to the link below to watch and learn which Node War role is the one for you! Become a Node War expert in no time

youtu.be/0aQc8uj-rPQ Chapter 2 of the Node War Handbook with Ryky is here!Head over to the link below to watch and learn which Node War role is the one for you! Become a Node War expert in no time Chapter 2 of the Node War Handbook with Ryky is here! Head over to the link below to watch and learn which Node War role is the one for you! Become a Node War expert in no time 💪youtu.be/0aQc8uj-rPQ https://t.co/4yfGubHueu

The April 2023 redeem codes are now out, and there are indeed a lot of new drops that players will be able to look forward to this time around. There are six codes that players will be able to get their hands on this month, and from Cron Stones to Energy Tonics, there is a lot of loot to look forward to in April.

Below is a list of all the April codes in Black Desert Online, and how players can redeem them in the game.

All Black Desert Online April 2023 codes

As mentioned, there are six codes that players will be able to redeem this month in Black Desert Online, which contain rewards like Cron Stones, Collections Incense Scrolls, and more.

The codes are:

TAKE-ACLO-SELO-OK41 (NEW)

GM’s Letter

401x Cron Stone

AFTE-RPAR-TYMO-DEON

20x Artisan’s Memory

2x Courser’s Aura

70x Cron Stone

10x Valks’ Cry

2x Lara’s Warm Black Tea

FALL-ENBA-IROG-HAAN:

15x Cron Stones

1x Item Collection Increase Scroll (60 min)

5x Memory Fragment

1x Wanderer’s Star

SAIN-TPAT-RICK-2023:

2x Cold Dark Beer

1x Merv’s Palette (1 Day)

1x Small Four-leaf Clover

5x Sour Green Grape Juice

PANS-YSNO-DEEM-PIRE

3x Energy Tonic (L)

IAMM-AEGU-IAMW-OOSA

3x Advice of Destiny

3x Advice of Memory

1x Combat or Life Box

1x Combat or Life Box

How to redeem codes in Black Desert Online

To be able to redeem codes in the MMO, you will be required to invest some time in a couple steps before being able to get your hands on the loot.

You will be able to use the codes by making your way to Codes page on Black Desert Online’s official website. There, you will be required to sign into your account and then select the character you want to redeem the codes for. Once selected, just entering the code and clicking on redeem will automatically net you the loot.

Alternately, you can also use the Coupons page from the Menu on the official Black Desert Online App after you have selected the character.

To redeem them while in-game, you will need to press Esc and then click F11 to navigate to the Use Coupon section.

Codes are a great way of obtaining additional loot in the MMO and help your characters scale well into the late game.

Poll : 0 votes