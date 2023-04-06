All Black Desert Online April 2023 codes, rewards, and how to redeem

Black Desert Online offers players new redeem codes every month, which allows them to have an easier time with leveling up their character and dealing with some of the harder end-game content. Using these is one of the best ways to make alternate accounts and characters significantly more powerful, which is why they are something that the community looks forward to every month.
The April 2023 redeem codes are now out, and there are indeed a lot of new drops that players will be able to look forward to this time around. There are six codes that players will be able to get their hands on this month, and from Cron Stones to Energy Tonics, there is a lot of loot to look forward to in April.
Below is a list of all the April codes in Black Desert Online, and how players can redeem them in the game.
All Black Desert Online April 2023 codes
As mentioned, there are six codes that players will be able to redeem this month in Black Desert Online, which contain rewards like Cron Stones, Collections Incense Scrolls, and more.
The codes are:
TAKE-ACLO-SELO-OK41 (NEW)
- GM’s Letter
- 401x Cron Stone
AFTE-RPAR-TYMO-DEON
- 20x Artisan’s Memory
- 2x Courser’s Aura
- 70x Cron Stone
- 10x Valks’ Cry
- 2x Lara’s Warm Black Tea
FALL-ENBA-IROG-HAAN:
- 15x Cron Stones
- 1x Item Collection Increase Scroll (60 min)
- 5x Memory Fragment
- 1x Wanderer’s Star
SAIN-TPAT-RICK-2023:
- 2x Cold Dark Beer
- 1x Merv’s Palette (1 Day)
- 1x Small Four-leaf Clover
- 5x Sour Green Grape Juice
PANS-YSNO-DEEM-PIRE
- 3x Energy Tonic (L)
IAMM-AEGU-IAMW-OOSA
- 3x Advice of Destiny
- 3x Advice of Memory
- 1x Combat or Life Box
- 1x Combat or Life Box
How to redeem codes in Black Desert Online
To be able to redeem codes in the MMO, you will be required to invest some time in a couple steps before being able to get your hands on the loot.
- You will be able to use the codes by making your way to Codes page on Black Desert Online’s official website. There, you will be required to sign into your account and then select the character you want to redeem the codes for. Once selected, just entering the code and clicking on redeem will automatically net you the loot.
- Alternately, you can also use the Coupons page from the Menu on the official Black Desert Online App after you have selected the character.
- To redeem them while in-game, you will need to press Esc and then click F11 to navigate to the Use Coupon section.
Codes are a great way of obtaining additional loot in the MMO and help your characters scale well into the late game.