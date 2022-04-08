Black Desert has gone free to play on Steam, but for a limited period of time: Here's what it offers new players

Black Desert, the remastered version of the Korean MMORPG, Black Desert Online, is currently free to grab on Steam but for a limited period of time.

This is a promotional event for the game on the platform, and until April 13, 2022, which is Wednesday next week, players will be able to boot the title at no additional cost. However, after this period, the game will go back to being $10, and players will be required to purchase the title if they wish to continue with the progress that they have made.

The title is often considered to be one of the best MMOs in the market currently, and one of the biggest factors that contribute to its success is the extremely detailed character creation that players can opt into. It’s a staple feature of any Korean-made MMO, and it’s not surprising why it is one of the biggest selling points of Black Desert.

Additionally, the title is also free to play in South Korea and a couple of other countries, which also contributes a great deal to its popularity.

What will Black Desert’s Steam promotional event offer players?

Grabbing the game and participating in the promotional event will allow players to obtain The Traveler Edition, which will include the Eternal Winter expansion. This has been one of the biggest DLC content to hit Black Desert so far, and fans opting into the game will also be able to experience the content.

The expansion comes with the Mountain of Eternal Winter region and a new class called Drakania, which wields a big sword and boasts armor that’s made from the scales of dead dragons.

Additionally, there will be new boss battles, endgame locations to explore, and ice fishing, along with a season server for new players. This server is being included to help them speed up progression through the help of various buffs and rewards.

Over the years and across several updates, spanning from its very first release date in 2014, the title has grown to be one of the most popular MMORPGs to this date.

With Pearl Abyss adding a variety of content with each new expansion and update, the game's live-service model is thriving and attracting more players to its servers by the day. It won’t be surprising if this promotional event helps the MMO see another surge of players making their way to the servers.

Edited by Shaheen Banu