How to fish in Black Desert Online

Black Desert Online is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game that incorporates classic features such as battling, crafting, exploration, and even fishing.

Fishing has always been a huge part of MMORPGs. It is how you gather food, ingredients for certain crafting recipes, and simply pass the time with a leisurely activity.

Black Desert Online allows players to fish at a variety of locations to catch some food or sell some of the rare ones for silver. Fishing in Black Desert Online requires a Fishing Rod and a body of water. It is quite simple.

Black Desert Online: How to fish

A player fishing in Black Desert Online (Image via Pearl Abyss)

To fish in Black Desert Online, you need to acquire a Fishing Rod. You can get one from a Fisher Merchant, a Material Vendor, as a quest reward, through crafting, or in the Marketplace.

Once you've got your hands on a Fishing Rod, head to any body of water in Black Desert Online that isn't shallow. Shallow bodies of water are the only ones that don't have fish to catch.

Robert Anderson @4robertanderson Black Desert Online has so many different interconnected activities. Tonight after some questing and combat I'm hauling to market a few towns over some potatoes (my workers grew and boxed up) and fish I caught. Good times in an MMO. Black Desert Online has so many different interconnected activities. Tonight after some questing and combat I'm hauling to market a few towns over some potatoes (my workers grew and boxed up) and fish I caught. Good times in an MMO. https://t.co/IwYRllskbT

Equip your Fishing Rod when you have found a suitable fishing location, and the game will advise you of the abundance of fish nearby. Larger schools will bite much quicker.

Be sure to fish in different areas throughout the day in Black Desert Online, because fish resources can be depleted if a lot of players are casting their lines there.

At the body of water, press the A key to send your fishing line. A mini-game will appear when your in-game character feels a bite. Press the Spacebar in the blue zone of the meter that appears to hook the fish.

GameReviews.txt @gamereviews_txt "I afk fish and auto-level various skills and train my character while I'm sleeping. Black Desert has taught me that I'm better at games when I'm not playing. 9/10" 👍



🎮 Black Desert Online

🕓 2,411 hrs played (avg. 317) "I afk fish and auto-level various skills and train my character while I'm sleeping. Black Desert has taught me that I'm better at games when I'm not playing. 9/10" 👍🎮 Black Desert Online🕓 2,411 hrs played (avg. 317) https://t.co/nlSAqbwar5

From there, you will need to play a Black Desert Online style of a rhythm game. Think of Dance Dance Revolution. The WASD keys need to be pressed in a certain order as they pass by.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If you do this successfully, you will reel in the fish. If you want to auto-fish, send your line and once you feel a bite, do nothing. This will simply fish automatically for you while you go AFK until your inventory is full.

Edited by R. Elahi