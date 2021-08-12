Fortnite fishing hole locations: Where to catch a gun while fishing in Fortnite Season 7

Fishing in Fortnite is a relaxing activity for loopers. It's a good way to stretch the legs and take in the sights and sounds of the game. In addition to being relaxing, fishing is also a great way to acquire special power ups and healing items in-game.

However, every now and then, a looper will come across a weapon while fishing, and although it makes no sense as to how it got there in the first place, some weapons found in this way are rather useful.

The enimagic Fortnite NPC, known as Guggimon, has taken note of this strange phenomenon and wants loopers to investigate further by catching a gun while fishing. It's unclear how the weapons got there, and the mystery has remained unsolved for far too long.

Loopers able to complete this task will receive 30,000 experience points as a reward and will get to keep any fish and weapons found in the process. Happy fishing, loopers.

Note: Fortnite Week 10 Epic challenges will go live on August 12, at 10.00 am ET.

How to complete the "Catch a gun while fishing" Fortnite week 10 Epic challenge

In order to complete this challenge, players will have to find a fishing rod or pro fishing rod in-game, proceed to fish at one of the many fishing holes and catch a gun in the process.

The challenge is easy enough and players should be able to complete the task within one match. Given that there are numerous fishing holes around the island in isolated locations, players won't even have to worry about opponents. That being said, it's time to discuss how to complete this challenge fast.

Best fishing hole locations in Fortnite Season 7

It goes without saying that the best place to catch fish is at Lazy Lake; however, given that the location is rather popular in nature, players may not be able to fish in peace.

Adding to the fact that fishing for guns takes longer, this may make the challenge rather difficult to complete. Having said that, here are some quiet fishing hole locations for players to try out and complete the challenge:

Shanty Town (East of Slurpy Swamp)

Lumber Lodge (South of Misty Meadows)

Camp Cod

Shipwreck Cove (Northeast of Catty Corner)

Bob's Bluff (Northeast of Steamy Stacks)

Unremarkable Shack (East of Craggy Cliffs)

Rainbow Rentals (Southwest of Holly Hatchery)

