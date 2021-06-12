Fortnite Season 7: Top 5 weapons that are worse than a pickaxe

At the start of Fortnite Season 7, a lot of weapons were vaulted and unvaulted, while a few were added to the loot pool. Certain weapons in-game shine and have a flat learning curve, while others, like the bolt-action sniper rifle, need a lot of practice.

However, among all the weapons added in-game, few are really that good and are more situational items than common ones. They are not useless per se, but don't really fit in very well given a few factors.

Fortnite Season 7 weapon guide

Of course, not every player will dislike these weapons as personal choice matters. With that being said, it’s time to take a look at a few weapons in Fortnite Season 7 that are generally worse than using a pickaxe.

Fortnite Season 7: Top 5 Weapons that don't really work well

Rail gun

Epic Games outdid themselves in Fortnite Season 7 with the Rain Gun. It's an extraordinarily powerful weapon, and in the right hands, it can cause chaos on the battlefield. However, on the flip side, the red laser beam can be seen from a mile away, giving players time to hide.

Compounding this with its long charge delay, players will either have to be extremely accurate or in a well-hidden position while using this weapon. So far in-game, the best use of this weapon by players has been shooting down UFOs and leveling structures.

Suppressed Submachine Gun

Unless the entire squad is planning to go in quiet, trying to reenact the iconic "Bavo Six Going Dark" is not going to end very well. For all means and purposes, having a suppressed weapon in Fortnite Season 7 makes no sense.

With aliens flying about, laser beams light up the sky, and crack shots sniping; the chances of sneaking up on players with a suppressed weapon are far and few in between. The only viable reason to use this gun would be if players are doing a solo run. Even then, the weapon would first have to be found before being used.

Hand Cannon

The Hand Cannon is an amazing gun when used by John Wick. For casual players and newcomers, the gun is a hard sell, given the rate of fire. Players will have to be either extremely good at aiming or very lucky to get takedowns using this weapon.

While the gun may indeed have some sort of usage, for most of the players, the gun is not really worth picking up; unless there is a shortage of other options.

Kymera Ray Gun

Finding this gun is hard and controlling the constant beam is even harder. Instead of alien NPCs dropping this, a laser pistol would have been a much better choice. However, for whatever strange reason, Epic Games decided to go with a ray gun.

The only bright side to this weapon is the fact that it has nearly unlimited ammo, allowing players to use it freely. It does; however, cool down after being used for a certain amount of time. Although the gun is not really that good, it's a good weapon to destroy structures with.

Burst Assualt Rifle

It's a good gun for shooting at structures and interrupting builds; however, when it comes to combat, the burst assault rifle is not particularly useful. Given how fast the weapon bloom expands when firing rapidly, the weapon becomes inaccurate to a large extent.

Skilled players with good accuracy may be able to overcome this bottleneck; however, for the most part, a normal Assault Rifle is more accurate when using it in short bursts as the bloom expands much slower.

