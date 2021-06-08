Every new Alien Weapon in Fortnite Season 7 and where to find them

Fortnite Season 7 will go live within a few hours. Epic Games has recently rolled out the v17.00 update and players will be able to experience the new season when the downtime gets over.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will see the island shift into an Alien theme from the Primal theme. Due to this change in theme the developers revealed that the Primal and Makeshift weapons will be vaulted.

Loopers speculated that new weapons will be used in Fortnite Season 7. WIth the v17.00 update already underway, players are wondering what alien weapons will be added in Season 7.

Alien weapons in Fortnite Season 7

Towards the end of Fortnite Season 6, players got a taste of alien invasions with UFOs appearing in the game. Loopers were even abducted and teleported to random locations on the island.

Several players also came across the mysterious crop circles that popped up by the Colossal Crops. It was evident that the island would undergo massive changes and the Alien theme would be introduced in the game.

The Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass trailer was recently released. Players got a lot of information from the trailer and Dr. Slone appeared for the first time in public. She was seen leading the war against the alien invasion.

Data miners have revealed several weapons that will find their way in Fortnite Season 7.

Dr. Slone will be getting her own Pulse Rifle and it is anticipated she'll be in the middle of the island.

Dr. Slone's Pulse Rifle will deal 38 damage to players and will take 2.67 seconds to reload. The rifle will shoot automatically when it is fired from the hip.

The Kymera Ray Gun shoots deadly rays. There are three variants of the ray gun.

Another weapon added to Fortnite Season 7 is the Rail Guns. Rail Guns are hi-tech rifles that use charged up shots and are deadly against enemies hidden behind walls. Similar to Kymera Ray Guns, the Rail Guns have three variants.

All new weapons got added into v17.00! pic.twitter.com/RLUtJR68AT — Lazy Leaks | Fortnite Leaks ✨ (@Lazyleaks_) June 8, 2021

Data miners have revealed that Epic Games will introduce several new weapons as the season progresses.

Epic is already teasing more weapon & map changes throughout the season.. 👀



"As the Season progresses and the war escalates, new weaponry will be deployed and the battlefield will be shaken up."



(via @AussieAntics & @HYPEX) — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 8, 2021

Players are yet to find out how to get hold of these weapons. Players can probably get them from the chests spawning at random locations on the island. Deadly weapons can be obtained from various NPCs that will make an appearance in Fortnite Season 7.

More details regarding the location of these weapons and spawn points of the NPCs will be revealed once Fortnite Season 7 goes live.

