How to damage an opponent in the Slurpy Swamp abduction site in Fortnite Season 7

Following the Fortnite 17.30 update, the Alien Mothership, in all its glory, began to abduct Slurpy Swamp. Despite the fact that much of the landmark is still intact, the location will never be the same again.

There's not much anyone could have done to stop the Mothership from abducting parts of the area. However, Doctor Slone is under the impression that this couldn't be a mere coincidence and that the aliens are up to something.

Breaking News: Slurpy Swamp has been fully abducted and is now on the mothership as part of the mini game and Corny or Coral are next to be abducted @FortniteGame @EpicGames #Fortnite #FortniteSeason7 #FortniteInvasion pic.twitter.com/RWTnS63J6O — DiamondLynxx (@diamondlynxx) August 10, 2021

While that "something" is unknown at the moment, one thing is certain: the aliens are not done abducting landmarks in-game and will likely be heading to Coral Castle next.

Nonetheless, Doctor Slone wants to send in an IO task force to investigate but is unable to do so due to hostile activity in the area and a lack of personnel.

Doctor Slone is looking for volunteers to carry out her dangerous task in order to secure the area and clear it of any hostiles.

Loopers who decide to go and help her out will receive 45,000 experience points upon completing the job. Keep in mind that the area is crawling with hostiles, and caution is advised.

Note: Fortnite Week 10 Legendary Challenges will go live on August 11th, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Damage an opponent in the Slurpy Swamp abduction site" Fortnite Week 10 Legendary challenge

In order to complete this Fortnite challenge, players will have to damage an opponent within the vicinity of the abducted region within Slurpy Swamp.

Getting too far away from the area and damaging an opponent may not count towards completion of the challenge.

Given that this Fortnite challenge involves damaging an opponent in Slurpy Swamp, the best way to complete this would be to land directly and gear up within the area itself. Just landing one shot on the enemy will be enough to complete the task.

Players who want to go in a little more prepared can land at one of these nearby POIs, gear up, and then proceed towards Slurpy Swamp to complete the challenge:

Hydro 16

Flushed Factory

Dampy Dish

Shanty Town

Purple Steel Bridge

The Durr Burger

