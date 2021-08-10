Fortnite 17.30 hotfix early patch notes: Propifier, Slurpy Swamp abduction completed, Wonder Woman collaboration, and more

Although loopers won't be seeing anything major changes with today's Fortnite 17.30 hotfix, there are a few interesting early patch notes that catch the eye. For starters, battle pass holders will be able to unlock the Man of Steel aka Superman skin in-game, alongside the Clark Kent one as well.

In addition to the skins being unlocked soon, loopers will also finally be able to get their hands on the much anticipated Prop-ifer or Prop gun in-game, allowing them to hide from the Mothership's gravity beam. With that being said, here are some early patch notes for the Fortnite 17.30 hotfix.

Content of tomorrow's update:



- New "Prop-ifier" weapon

- Clark Kent/Superman skin

- Superman Shadow variant

- Possibly another Superman-related collab? 🤔



This update will have no downtime & the other Superman collab is just a theory of mine, nothing confirmed. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 9, 2021

Fortnite 17.30 hotfix early patch notes detail some interesting changes

1) "Propifier" aka Prop gun

Loopers will finally be able to get their hands on the Propifier gun in-game following the Fortnite 17.30 hotfix. The gun will allow players to transform into props and bamboozle enemy players at will.

Although the item cannot be used offensively by loopers, it's a great tool for hiding and setting up ambushes in-game; and will unboubley make for some interesting gameplay videos and strategy.

2) Slurpy Swamp abduction is complete

By the looks of it, the abduction process of Slurpy Swamp is finally complete. All the floating land pieces are now inside the alien vessel. The Mothership's tractor beam weapon has also powered down as well, and the doors are now shut, indicating that it's ready to move on to the next target.

Given that there are two more landmarks marked for abduction, it's left to be seen which one of them goes next. But judging by the lore and the storyline so far, Coral Castle should be next on the list, followed by Corny Complex last.

Slurpy Swamp is now fully abducted and is inside the mothership, the mothership will now move to the next POI which is either Coral Castle or Corny Complex (it seems like they changed the order)



Drop your guesses for the next POI out of those 2.. pic.twitter.com/JL84lDkoOq — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 10, 2021

3) Wonder Woman collaboration hinted

Prior to the Fortnite Rift Tour going live, Donald Mustard, tweeted a picture in which a figurine of Wonder Woman could be seen in the background, alongside other characters that have appeared in-game.

While this could have been hints of an upcoming collaboration, no official news has been shared by Epic Games so far. On the flipside, prominent leaker ShiinaBR seems to suggest that although there is no current release date, there is indeed a Wonder Woman collaboration in the works.

I'm not sure about the release timing, but AFAIK she exists, yes. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 9, 2021

It's now left to be seen if the Amazonian princess arrives on the island in time to help defeat the aliens, or makes an appearance later next season after the dust settles.

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 - Release date, Battle Pass leaks and more

Edited by Siddharth Satish