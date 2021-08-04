Fortnite Propgun location: Where to find Propifier in Season 7

Similar to the prop gun found in Prop Hunt Creative Mode, Fortnite has a new weapon called the Prop-Ifier for players to grab and disguise themselves across the map. To an enemy, players will resemble an object found in the world and require a bit of perception to spot.

Fortnite's Season 7 has pushed out an entire arsenal of weaponry to coordinate with the alien theme, including their own set of gear as well. Epic Games has also dropped several utility items, like the Inflate-A-Bull, to aid players in cross-map travel and elusiveness.

Prop-Ifier spawn points across the Fortnite map

The Prop-Ifier utility weapon can be purchased from disguised alien NPCs for 600 Gold Bars, a relatively expensive price in comparison to other in-game buyable items. Players need to search for glitchy NPCs not in their normal location for the option to obtain the latest Fortnite weapon.

The Prop-Ifier Item is in game now! You can buy it from some NPC's for 600 Gold. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/kYnmaOZSnz — Fortnite News & Leaks (@FortniteBRFeed) August 3, 2021

Fortnite players who can afford to spend 600 Gold Bars on a Prop-Ifier can cycle through 5 different choices of props to disguise themselves as. When standing still, the prop resembles an ordinary object, but when players run, they clearly give themselves away with the prop's moving animations.

The Prop-Ifier has a 5 second cooldown before players can swap to a different prop. This gives, opponents on the hunt, a window of opportunity to seek the hiding player and strike. So be careful when exiting a disguise.

When holding the Fortnite Prop-Ifier, the weapon itself appears to take the form of a smaller, remote-like object with colored buttons on the front. Since it's bought from an alien NPC and relates closely to other alien weapons, like the Ray Gun's design, it's safe to assume that the Prop-Ifier comes from the invaders and not IO Tech.

Fortnite's other-worldly visitors have a knack for infiltrating the map with clever disguises and maneuvers, and now players can join the fun with this unique tool. Prop Hunt has officially made its way to the main game in a sense, so be on the look out for peculiar objects in strange places.

