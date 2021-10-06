Where are fishing hotspots in New World?

New World has plenty of leisurely activities for players to do, including hunting and fishing.

Fishing has become one of the most popular things to do in New World. Whether you need to gather some fish to finish a recipe or are just passing the time, there are many bodies of water to cast your reel into.

Not every body of water will give you a successful haul of aquatic creatures. That is why you need to know the hotspots. There are quite a few that will net you a ton of fish each time you visit.

The fishing hotspots in New World

Goob @GoobItIs Fishing in New World will be a tough addiction to overcome! Fishing in New World will be a tough addiction to overcome! https://t.co/rmLGBbOo95

Fishing hotspots are revealed in New World to players with a high enough fishing skill. You don't need to have a higher fishing skill to find them, though, if you know where the hotspots are.

The types of fish found in each area vary depending on the exact region of Aeternum you find yourself in. Head to the hotspots during unpopulated hours or when the server resets for maximum fishing gains.

New World fishing hotspots (Image via NewWorldMap and Amazon Games)

The map shows all of the fishing hotspots in New World. You will notice the different star ratings above each, between one and three stars. This describes the type of hotspot there is.

New World has three different types of fishing hotspots. They are Broad, Rare, and Secret. Broad is a one star spot, Rare is a two star spot, and Secret is a three star spot.

Broad : Loads of fish with mostly common and uncommon fish.

: Loads of fish with mostly common and uncommon fish. Rare : Medium amounts of fish and mostly rarer fish.

: Medium amounts of fish and mostly rarer fish. Secret: Less fish, swarmed with players, and the rarest fish in New World.

If you've decided which fishing hotspot you will travel to, you need to make sure you've got all of the right gear. Craft a fishing pole with just one Green Wood and one Fiber at any campfire.

Also Read

i fish too much @lightingale_art I am so thankful for new world’s fishing system so I can feel a little less sad about salmon season being over I am so thankful for new world’s fishing system so I can feel a little less sad about salmon season being over

Make the journey to one of the fishing hotspots in New World and press F3. This enters Fishing Mode. Press R to equip some bait, then use your mouse to cast the line and be patient until you've got a bite.

Edited by Shaheen Banu