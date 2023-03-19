5 MMORPGs with a diverse range of classes

Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games or MMORPGs allow a vast number of players to inhabit the virtual world simultaneously. They can spend their time killing enemies, crafting items, participating in quests, and much more. Many games in this genre also have fun mini games and leisure activities.

RPGs require players to gear and build up their character depending on their class. It is important to note that classes dictate the skills and traits of the in-game characters. While some of them are designed to soak damage and distract enemies, others revolve around dealing magic or ranged damage. Some also focus on crafting materials.

To keep MMORPGs interesting and diversify the gameplay, developers add several variations of class.

Star Wars: The Old Republic and four other MMORPGs with a wide range of classes

1) Black Desert Online

This Korean game was developed and published by Pearl Abyss. Unlike most MMORPGs, Black Desert Online features fluid Hack n Slash combat that allows for flashy moves. So far, the game has 26 classes, and more are added periodically. Each of them has its own skills, movesets, and combos.

The classes come with their respective strengths and weaknesses, so one has to choose wisely. The chracter creation process is also highly customizable, making for a more immersive experience.

2) Star Wars: The Old Republic

This Star Wars MMORPG attracted both gamers and fans of the franchise alike. While the number of classes is limited to eight, the game stands out because each class has its own story with multiple endings. The lack of diversity in gameplay is compensated for by the intriguing story.

Star Wars: The Old Republic may not be your cup of tea if you are looking for a wider range of classes, but there is no denying that it is an incredibly engaging game that celebrates Star Wars lore.

3) Final Fantasy XIV

There are five classes in FInal Fantasy XIV, but each of them has a multitude of job options that inspire a wide array of playstyles and skills. Players need to reach a sufficient mastery level with each class to unlock specific jobs, but they can freely switch between the ones they acquire.

There are 20 jobs in total, divided among the five classes. A soul crystal is required to promote a job from its base class.

All the jobs in this MMORPG are created fairly equal and cater to the overall content of the game. So, players are free to go by their personal preferences.

4) Lost Ark

Lost Ark is yet another Korean MMORPG that has an isometric view and allows players to take a customized character out into the world to slay demons. Combat involves hacking and slashing through hordes of enemies in style.

There are five classes in total, and each of them comes with multiple advanced subclasses that require players to change their playstyle accordingly. These are selected during character creation, but players can try them out before locking in their choice.

Lost Ark has beautiful graphics, making the characters and combat look appealing, and the advanced classes wildly mix up the gameplay.

5) Path of Exile

Path of Exile has six classes with three advanced classes each and a seventh unlockable one. However, in this case, it is not the variety of classes that promotes diversified gameplay, but rather the fact that all of them share the same skill tree with different starting points.

The tank class has most of the melee damage and tank skills at hand, but it is free to travel up to the witch class and pick up spell-based skills. The vice versa is also possible. Essentially, each and every class has the freedom to travel up and down the skill tree as they wish, provided they have the levels to do so.

This system allows for endless build and playstyle diversity as each player can finetune the skill tree to their preference. While some patches of the game can be a bit restrictive, there is no limit on creativity in this regard.

