5 best phones to play Albion Online in 2023

Online multiplayer role-playing game Albion Online is built on an expansive medieval fantasy setting and features immersive combat. The game has several epic fights, side missions, and other tiny tasks. The open environment has several player bases where you may communicate and concentrate on PvP warfare. Even nearly six years after its release, Albion Online is one of the greatest MMORPGs explicitly designed for mobile platforms or multiplayer game lovers.

So, to play such a demanding and immersive open-world game, you need a phone with a big display supporting good network reception. Processor is also something we must always keep in mind while purchasing a phone, especially for gaming. So, we'd like to give you the top five smartphones you can buy to play Albion Online in 2023 without any problems.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Samsung Galaxy A54 and 4 other smartphones to easily play Albion Online

We now take a look top five mobile phones you can easily use to play Albion Online. We have curated a list of smartphones from different operating systems, including Android and Apple. So, let's begin.

1) ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate ($1259)

It shouldn't come as a surprise that an ASUS ROG smartphone is the first mobile phone on our list. With 512GB of UFS4.0 storage, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SOC and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, meaning it can run any mobile game. A 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging is also included in the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, providing up to two days of battery life.

You will adore playing Albion Online on this smartphone since its large 6.78-inch 165Hz AMOLED display makes every game smooth and snappy. Hence, for gaming, no other smartphone comes close to this.

Feature Specifications Display 6.78-inches 165Hz Full HD AMOLED, HDR10+ RAM and storage 16GB, 512GB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

2) Apple iPhone 14 Plus ($899)

There is no reason why Apple's iPhone series can't be used for gaming. Over the past few years, Apple smartphones have performed as the top gaming phones, and the iPhone 14 Plus is no different. Albion Online can be played easily on the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, as its Super Retina OLED display and long battery life make the experience worthwhile. The A15 Bionic chipset also ensures smooth performance and absolutely zero stutters.

Features Specifications Display 6.7-inches Super Retina OLED, HDR10 RAM and storage 6GB RAM, Upto 512GB Processor Apple A15 Bionic

3) Motorola Edge Plus ($799)

The Motorola Edge Plus is another capable smartphone with a gorgeous OLED display, but it's more premium as it's curved from the sides. Adding a 6.7-inch screen with a 165Hz refresh rate makes this phone particularly enticing to mobile gamers who want to play RPG titles like Albion Online. The smartphone also has a big 5100mAh battery that can easily last a day. All these features make it a great gaming phone.

Features Specifications Display 6.67-inches 165Hz OLED Full HD RAM and storage 8GB RAM, 512GB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

4) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max ($1099)

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has one of the brightest and largest displays you will ever find on the iPhone 14 series. It is an excellent phone for playing top-tier games like Albion Online since it is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic processor, one of the fastest and mostpotentl chipsets available now.

All the games also appear fantastic on its 6.7-inch 120Hz screen, and since its battery life is longer than that of most non-gaming phones, you won't need to charge it as frequently. The only bummer is that it only supports 20W wired charging, which certainly takes more than 90 minutes to charge fully.

Features Specifications Display 6.7-inches Super Retina 120Hz OLED RAM and storage 6GB RAM, Upto 1TB storage Processor Apple A16 Bionic

5) Samsung Galaxy A54 ($300)

Lastly, we have the budget mid-ranger, the Samsung Galaxy A54, which can easily Albion Online without any issues. The huge, colorful 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen makes for an excellent display, and the 120Hz refresh rate is the icing on the cake. The Exynos 1380 chipset is surprisingly competent and can handle most Android games. Its 5,000mAh battery also lasts long and can be topped upreasonablyy quickly with 25W fast charging support.

Features Specifications Display 6.4-inches Super AMOLED 120Hz Full HD RAM and storage Upto 8GB RAM, Upto 256GB storage Processor Exynos 1380

You can consider any smartphone from the above list to play games according to your budget and OS preference. All mobile phones in this list offer excellent battery life and a big display. Also, you can at least expect one-day battery life from any of these phones.

These phones are competent and have top-notch hardware specifications to run Albion Online or other popular RPG games. Follow Sportskeeda/GamingTech for more informative content or to know about different smartphones to play games.

Poll : 0 votes