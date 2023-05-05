Samsung Galaxy A54 vs Google Pixel 7a: Which phone wins on a budget?

In 2023, if you're looking for a mid-range budget Android phone, there are two really good options to splurge on: the Samsung Galaxy A54 and the upcoming Google Pixel 7a. Samsung presented the Galaxy A54 to the Indian market on March 16, 2023, while according to the recent Google announcement, their latest model Pixel 7a, is set to launch on May 11, 2023.

While both are great options for those looking for a powerful, stylish phone under a budget, it is difficult to decide the winner in terms of performance, design, and value for money.

In this article, we'll look at each device's specifications and key features and help you make an informed decision. Let's dive in and see which phone wins on a budget.

Samsung Galaxy A54 vs. Google Pixel 7a detailed comparison: Specs and features

Samsung Galaxy A54 Google Pixel 7a DISPLAY 6.4-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080), 120Hz, HDR 6.1 inch(2,400 x 1,080), 90Hz OLED PROCESSOR Samsung Exynos 1380 Tensor G2 RAM 6GB 6GB CAMERA Rear: - 50MP main, OIS-12MP ultrawide-5MP macroFront:- 32MP Rear: -64MP main camera-13MP Ultra-wide Front: - 13MP BATTERY 5,000mAh 5000Mah

1) Design and display

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy A54, this phone has a sleek and modern look, much like the Samsung Flagship S series, with separate camera lenses on its back. It boasts a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display that offers vibrant colors and sharp details, perfect for streaming your favorite shows or scrolling through Instagram. The phone now features a glass back rather than a plastic back like the previous generations.

On the other hand, the latest Pixel 7a is a bit smaller than the Galaxy a54. The Pixel 7A will feature a 6.1-inch 90 Hertz OLED display with a more minimalist design compared to the Samsung Galaxy A54.

Both phones have an optical fingerprint scanner embedded in the display, making it easy to unlock your device.

2) Hardware and software

Starting with the processor, the Samsung Galaxy A54 comes packed with an octa-core Exynos 1380 processor. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 7a has been announced to boast an octa-core Google Tensor G2 processor. In terms of RAM and storage capacity, the Samsung Galaxy A54 offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage in the base model. While the Google Pixel 7a is expected to come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Neil Sargeant @Neil_Sarg official Google pixel 7a marketing release that blue colour looks so good I must say I might be a Pixel 7a user soon lol. #google



Moving on to battery life, the Galaxy A54 boasts a non-removable 5000mAh battery which provides long-lasting usage. In comparison, the Google Pixel 7a is said to have a slightly smaller 4500mAh battery.

Speaking of software, the Samsung Galaxy A54 runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1, and the Google Pixel 7a is also expected to run on Android 13. The advantage of owning a Pixel phone is that it gets updates from Google first, so you'll always be up to date with the latest version of Android.

3) Camera performance

Regarding camera performance, both have some impressive features to offer. Starting with the rear camera, the Samsung Galaxy A54 boasts a triple camera setup - a 50MP main, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro lens. The camera has an f/1.8 aperture in the main lens, which helps capture clear and detailed shots even in low light conditions.

The camera also comes with features such as optical image stabilization and 4K video recording up to 30 FPS - making it a decent option for photography enthusiasts. The Samsung Galaxy A54 also has a 32 MP front camera, which is ideal for taking selfies and video calls.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 7a's rear camera sports a dual camera setup - a 64MP main and a 13MP Ultra-wide sensor. The Pixel 7a also has its signature image processing capabilities. With Google's computational photography technology, the Pixel 7a can capture stunning images even in low-light settings.

It comes with Night Sight, which allows you to capture bright and detailed photos in near darkness. Although the front camera is lower in megapixel count than the Samsung Galaxy A54, it still captures impressive selfies. The phone also comes with features such as Portrait Mode, which creates a blur effect and makes the subject stand out.

4) Price

The Samsung product comes with a price tag of $459, while according to a report from 9to5Google, the Google Pixel 7a is expected to land at $499, making both phones exceptionally value for money.

Conclusion

Overall, both smartphones have their strengths and weaknesses regarding specs and features. But in the end, it depends on an individual's needs and tastes.

If you're a power user, value a good camera, and prefer getting updates on your phone first, the Google Pixel 7a might be the better option. However, if you want a phone with good battery life, faster charging, and longer software updates while saving $50, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is a solid choice.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

