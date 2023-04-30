6 best AI-enabled cameras for professional photography

AI-enabled cameras are revolutionizing professional photography by offering advanced features that make capturing high-quality images easier in various conditions. These cameras are equipped with AI-based autofocus systems, which use advanced algorithms to detect and track subjects with incredible speed and accuracy. In addition to autofocus, such cameras offer AI-based features, such as subject recognition, facial and body detection, and exposure control.

This article will look at the 6 best AI-enabled cameras for professional photographers.

6 best AI-enabled cameras for photographers

1) Fujifilm X-T4 ($1,699 body only)

The Fujifilm X-T4 (Image via Fujifilm)

This mirrorless AI-enabled camera has a 26.1-megapixel APS-C sensor and can shoot up to 15fps in burst mode. The AI-powered autofocus system features up to 425 autofocus points and can detect and track subjects with high accuracy, even in low light. The camera also comes with in-body image stabilization, helping to capture sharper images and reduce camera shaking.

The Fujifilm X-T4 features AI-based color and tonal adjustments to optimize color and contrast settings based on the scene and subject. It also has AI-based exposure controls, optimizing exposure settings based on the scene and subject.

2) Panasonic Lumix GH5S ($1,799.99 body only)

The Lumix GH5S is an AI-enabled camera with a 10.2-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor that can shoot up to 12fps in burst mode. The AI-powered autofocus system has up to 225 autofocus points and can detect and track subjects accurately, even in low light. The camera also comes with in-body image stabilization, helping to capture sharper images and reduce camera shaking.

The Panasonic Lumix GH5S's AI-based autofocus tracking can detect and track subjects in complex or crowded scenes. It also has AI-based facial recognition to identify and track specific faces within a scene.

3) Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III ($1,799.99 body only)

The Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III (Image via Olympus)

Olympus' mirrorless AI-enabled camera has a 20.4-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor and can shoot up to 18fps in burst mode. The AI-powered autofocus system features up to 121 autofocus points and can detect and track subjects accurately in low light. It has in-body image stabilization, capturing sharper images and reducing camera shake.

The Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III also has AI-based image stabilization to compensate for camera shaking in any direction, resulting in sharper images. Its AI-based focus stacking combines multiple images with different focus points to create a single image with a greater depth of field.

4) Nikon Z7 II (‎$2,596.95 body only)

The Nikon Z7 II is equipped with a 45.7-megapixel full-frame sensor and can shoot up to 10fps in burst mode. The AI-powered autofocus system has up to 493 autofocus points and can detect and track subjects with high accuracy. The camera also features in-body image stabilization to capture sharper images and reduce camera shaking.

The camera has an AI-based low-light autofocus that detects and focuses on subjects in extremely low-light conditions. It also has an AI-based distortion correction to correct lens distortion in-camera.

5) Canon EOS R5 ($3,699.00 body only)

The Canon EOS R5 mirrorless camera packs a 45-megapixel full-frame sensor and can shoot up to 20fps in burst mode. Its AI-powered autofocus system comes with up to 1053 autofocus points to track and detect subjects accurately in low light. The camera also features in-body image stabilization. This ensures sharper images are captured, and camera shaking is reduced.

The camera uses AI-based face and eye detection to accurately track and focus on a subject's eyes or face. It also has AI-based body detection that can help track and identify subjects based on their body shape and movement.

6) Sony A9 II ($4,498.00 body only)

The Sony A9 II AI-enabled camera has a 24.2-megapixel full-frame sensor and supports blackout-free, high-speed continuous shooting at up to 20fps. The AI-powered autofocus system uses advanced algorithms to detect and track subjects with incredible speed and accuracy. The camera also features real-time Eye AF, allowing highly accurate focus on a subject's eyes, even in challenging conditions.

In addition to its advanced autofocus system, the Sony A9 II is equipped with AI-based subject recognition to identify and track specific subjects, such as animals or athletes. It has AI-based exposure controls to optimize exposure settings based on the scene and subject.

These AI-enabled cameras have various features to help professional photographers capture better images in various conditions. While some features may be more useful for certain types of photography than others, they all demonstrate how AI is being used to improve camera technology and enhance the capabilities of professional photographers.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

