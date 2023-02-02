How to create artwork using Fotor Go Art AI art tool

Fotor Go Art is an AI art generator that has recently gained popularity. Established in 2014, it has expanded from a photo editing app to a user-friendly AI art platform that offers various image-enhancing features. Fotor Go Art continues to incorporate its photo editing roots into its AI art tool and provides photo editing-based image generation through its text-to-image prompts.

Photographers with basic knowledge of photo editing apps can easily draw up a generation map based on their online settings. This allows users to generate simple images for their thumbnails or cover images. Let’s have a look at what this AI art tool can do.

Creating artwork using the Fotor Go Art AI art tool

The primary strength of the Fotor Go Art AI tool lies in its inherent ability to edit and enhance photos with the right prompts. Fotor's unique approach that focuses on generating images from a photo editing perspective is intriguing, and it is yet to be determined how it will compare to other AI art tools in the coming year.

Step 1: You will be required to sign in by creating an account on Fotor's official website. You can sign in using your existing Google account or via Facebook, Apple, or email.

Step 2: Log into your account and head to the AI art generator section. Here you will find the Text-to-Image prompt bar.

Step 3: Input a text prompt into the prompt bar that you want and click on generate your image.

Step 4: Fotor Go Art will generate an image based on your text prompts and display output on your screen. You can change the output if you are not satisfied with the results by clicking on the 'Refresh' button. This will create different images based on the various art styles in its database.

Step 5: Preset modifiers can be used to sift through different features and modify your image. Most of them are photo editing features like light effects, composition, and more.

Step 6: Once the image is generated, you can save the image to your device by clicking on the download button.

Some features of the Foto Go Art AI art tool

The customization options offered by the Fotor Go Art AI art tool mainly focus on enhancing images. They allow for a quick transformation of your image, making it an ideal tool to use on the go.

1) Generated Ratios: This feature provides the user with three aspect ratios for their generated images. These are 1:1 square images, 4:3 standard portrait, and 3:4 aspect ratio.

Aspect ratios will also have an impact on the generation time of your image when you enter text prompts.

2) Styles: These are different art styles that the AI can follow, provided that they are selected one at a time. Currently, there are nine different styles available to users: random, concept illustration, photography, Japanese anime, Ukio-E, psychedelic pop, oil painting, and Art Nouveau.

3) Details: This feature allows users to produce rich and detailed images based on their prompt. Multiple options can be selected from this section. For example, it is recommended to use the 'Perfect Portrait' and 'Ultra-Realistic' options for prompts that have characters and expressions.

4) Lighting effects: It is often not possible to create ideal lighting situations when taking a photograph, but that can be easily fixed with the Fotor Go Art image editor's light-correction features.

There are nine lighting conditions available: random, studio lighting, octane rendering, movie lighting, volume lighting, general lighting, soft lighting, ray tracing, and global lighting. However, the extent of the ray tracing capabilities offered by the AI app remains uncertain.

5) Composition: There are six composition presets provided with the AI art tool: large aperture, wide angle, triangulation, gaming, golden ratio, and macro. You can use them to create impactful images by highlighting the primary subject and adding drama and contrast to the background. It is recommended to choose one preset at a time for optimal results.

6) From Image feature: This feature allows a user to upload photos from their gallery to the web UI and enhance them using the Foto Go Art AI art tool's resources. You can edit your photos and also alter them in line with various art styles that are not provided in most photo-editing apps.

There are example presets such as women, men, kids, and pets. Different settings have different customizations that help you get the image you want.

7) Additional features: Foto Go Art provides features where you can view your generated artwork. 'My Likes' lets users quickly navigate to the artwork they have liked on the Fotor Go Art Network.

Fotor Go Art is a photo editing platform that has successfully adapted to the growing demand for AI art generation. With its use of machine learning, it provides an efficient and effective way to enhance photos. The AI art generator tool has made photo editing easier and more convenient.

