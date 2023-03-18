With DSLR cameras now supporting M.2 NVMe SSDs, will 4K 120fps recording finally be a reality?

DSLR and mirrorless camera users have been unable to use M.2 NVMe SSDs to record high-resolution and high frame rate footage due to the lack of compatibility with their cameras. However, Icy Dock has recently released an M.2 NVMe SSD adapter that can be used with the CFExpress Type B slot on cameras to enable high-speed transfers.

It is important to note that the adapter is limited to PCIe Gen 3.0 x2 transfer speeds, which is half of what PCIe 3.0 drives can achieve. This means that users with more expensive Gen 4 or Gen 5 drives will not be able to fully benefit from the high operating speeds of the SSDs.

Will M.2 NVMe drives be the next step in video camera storage tech?

While Icy Dock's one NVMe SSD drive adapter is an ingenious drive, it is highly unlikely to replace SD cards anytime soon. Both SSDs and memory cards are based on the same underlying technology: flash storage.

While SSDs benefit from DRAM and a dedicated memory controller, these additional components emit extra heat and require space, making it impractical for use in compact video cameras and camcorders.

Multiple high-speed memory cards support the CFExpress standard and can record 4K footage at up to 120 FPS. However, these chips will cost a pretty penny. This is where the cost-effectiveness of last-gen NVMe SSDs comes in.

NVMe SSDs might be cheaper than flash memory cards for cameras

The Icy Dock CP130 M.2 NVMe SSD caddy (Image via Sportskeeda)

With the introduction of Gen 4 and Gen 5 M.2 NVMe SSDs, the price of older drives has plummeted. A 256 GB drive can be picked up for as low as $40, which makes it much cheaper than an SD card with the same specs.

If you don't mind having to use an adapter, you can potentially reuse an old SSD and save some money. However, Icy Dock's caddy won't be very cheap either. Although the company hasn't officially revealed the price of the CP130 (the name of the adapter), it will likely bear a price tag of at least $200.

More details on the Icy Dock CP130

The Icy Dock CP130 M.2 SSD holder (Image via Sportskeeda)

The new Icy Dock CP130 will connect with the camera via a CFExpress Type B slot. Thus, users should ensure their cameras pack this connectivity port before spending their money on an NVMe SSD and an adapter.

The CP130 also packs a quarter-inch quick-release thread that makes it easy to mount to the camera. This makes it more convenient. Some cameras also come with a 3/8" thread. For them, it packs a 1/4" to 3/8" adapter.

The device packs an active LED for the M.2 NVMe SSD. It has a small physical footprint - measuring 55mm x 130mm x 20mm.

Once it hits the market, users with high-performance SSDs can repurpose them to record videos at high resolution.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes